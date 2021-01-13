GREENLAND — So much for having a home court advantage.
Tuesday night Bergman traveled to Greenland and left with a huge 3A-1 victory. The Panthers defeated the Pirates, 68-23.
Bergman scored enough points in the first to force a tie if the Panthers hadn’t scored again the rest of the game.
After a 23-8 first period lead, the Panthers didn’t allow a second period point for Greenland.
Bergman led 44-8 at intermission.
In the third period, Bergman moved ahead, 58-15, heading into the final period.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Asher Fultz with 27 points. Kaden Henson added 12, Anthony Hodge nine, Marcus Bryant seven, Walker Patton five and Tristen Pritchett and Erick DeDear three each and Trevor Little two.
