BERGMAN — Bigelow currently has the conference lead in the 2A-5. On Wednesday they visited the 3A-1 and a showdown with another Lady Panther team in Bergman.
Bergman showed why they are now 18-1 on the season after dominating from the very start and then maintaining the advantage for a 78-59 home win.
Sixteen 3-pointers in the game were the story as Bergman could not be stopped from behind the arc.
Kara Ponder made that apparent very early in the game as the junior guard drained four shots from deep. Maddi Holt hit two bombs of her own and another from senior Tru Cartwright as Bergman amassed 28 points in the first 8 minutes of the contest.
The Bergman defense was better than par as well. Bigelow was held to two field goals in the first period and seven points.
Bergman’s 28-7 lead at the first break established the difference in the game and both teams kept pace with each other the rest of the way.
Holt and Kessa Willis put another five points apiece on the board in the second frame while Abbi Hodges hit a pair of buckets from the point position.
Bigelow was able to find their offense in the second frame but continued to trail by double digits at halftime, 42-28.
Bergman hit four field goals in the third period and they were all from distance. Holt contributed three shots from behind the arc while Cartwright added the fourth 3.
The offense continued to pour out of both teams in the final stretch.
Bergman led by a 56-38 mark to start the last quarter and Ponder drained another pair of 3s before the final buzzer. Holt and Taylar Cantwell each put five points on the board along with a pair of buckets by Hodges as Bergman outscored BIgelow by a 22-21 mark in the fourth to finish with the 19-point win.
Holt finished the game with seven 3-pointers and 25 points. Ponder’s 20 points included six treys. Hodges tallied 10 points, Willis eight, Cartwright six, Cantwell five and Madeline Moon two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.