BERGMAN — Second round action of the 3A-1East District Tournament at the Panther Palace on the campus of Bergman High School was on the agenda Tuesday night for the final spots in the semifinals. A win in the opening round ensures a ticket punched to the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament.
Valley Springs squared up against the Lady Yellow Jackets of Clinton in the opening game and the Lady Tigers ran away with a 58-35 victory.
Bergman’s senior boys and Rose Bud matched talents in the second game of the night and the Panthers took an 80-37 win.
In the nightcap, Mountain View defeated Marshall in a heart breaker at the buzzer, 48-46.
Senior Girls
Valley Springs 58, Clinton 35
A big run in the fourth quarter helped put distance between the Lady Tigers and Clinton as Valley Springs finished with a 58-35 win.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter led by Bethany Richardson and Cayley Patrick hitting back-to-back 3-pointers. Richardson then scored the next four points from the floor and Patrick ended the quarter with a steal on defense and going the distance for a layup.
Whitney Coffelt began the second period with a 3 from the right corner to increase the lead for Valley Springs, 17-7.
Clinton matched points with the Lady Tigers the remainder of the second frame and got as close as a five-point margin, down 22-17, before Richardson drove the lane and sank a floater to push the lead again.
Valley Springs senior Maura Moore weaved through traffic for a score at the basket before her and teammate Haylie Fry combined for two points at the line to set the halftime score at a 29-21 Lady Tiger lead.
The zone defense continued to work for Valley Springs in the second half as the Lady Tigers kept forcing turnovers and gaining position on the defensive end while attacking the basket and kicking the ball out to the right shooters on the perimeter.
Moore collected another assist by finding Coffelt in the left corner to start the third and Valley Springs outscored Clinton by a 12-6 mark led by six points from Richardson and a Patrick layup off a steal from Coffelt.
The Lady Tigers opened the fourth frame with a 41-27 advantage and continued rolling with a 13-0 run including Coffelt’s third 3 of the night along with treys by Miller and Patrick. Richardson had a pair of scores during the run and Valley Springs held a 54-27 lead with 4:24 left in regulation.
Richardson added the final four Lady Tiger points and Valley Springs advanced to the semifinals for a date with Rose Bud on Friday at 7 p.m.
Richardson scored 23 to lead the Lady Tiger charge. Patrick added 13, Coffelt 10, Moore six and Fry and Miller three each.
Valley Springs advances to the semifinals to play Rose Bud on Friday at 7 p.m.
Senior Boys
Bergman 80, Rose Bud 37
It was Bergman and Rose Bud on opposing ends in the second game of the evening and the Panthers have averaged 40 points wins over their two meetings earlier in the season. Bergman kept that streak alive with an 80-37 victory in the opening round over the Ramblers.
Bergman exploded out of the gates and built a 19-1 lead before Rose Bud could score a field goal at the 2:07 mark of the first.
Chance Carter tallied seven points in the run and added another bucket with a steal and a layup at the 1:34 mark.
A.J. Van Lear hit his second 3-pointer of the first quarter just before time expired and Bergman controlled a 24-3 lead at the first break.
Walker Patton came off the bench and kept the momentum going for the Panthers at the 5:36 mark with a driving score and then a steal on defense that resulted in a point at the line after getting fouled.
Royce then pulled down a pair of rebounds on defense and sent full-court passes to Carter and Fultz on back-to-back possessions to go ahead, 35-10.
The Panthers never slowed down in the final minute scoring 13 points with five from Shelton Welsh and a trey by Fultz. Patton added another five with a steal and a layup and then hitting a trey just before halftime after Carter picked the ensuing inbounds pass and found the freshman open on the left wing.
Bergman came out of halftime with a 48-14 lead and got contribution from eight players for 26 points led by a pair of treys by A.J. Van Lear. Marcus Bryant and Peyton Henson each drained shots from behind the arc and the Panthers extended their lead to a 74-29 score to begin the fourth frame.
Henson drained two of his three triples of the game in the fourth period to score the only Bergman points in the mercy rule quarter.
Bergman advanced with the win and will play Clinton on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
The Panthers have met the Yellow Jackets three times this season and lead the series, 2-1.
Van Lear scored 16 points to lead Bergman in the opening round win. Carter finished with 15 points, Patton 10, Henson and Welsh nine each, Royce eight, Fultz seven, Bryant three, Jacob Edmonson two and Camden Keymer one.
Mountain View 48, Marshall 46
The nightcap concluded with Mountain View scoring just before the final buzzer to advance past Marshall, 48-46.
At the 3:01 mark in the fourth quarter, the Yellow Jackets scored on an inbounds play to give them their biggest lead of the ballgame, ahead 41-30.
Marshall never hung their head and continued to press forward.
Lilan Bouric began a Bobcat run with a drive to the basket for a contested layup and Matt Gregg followed with a deep 3 from the right wing.
After a Mountain View free throw, Marshall continued to push the pace and Sanad Rabadi hit two free throws after attacking the basket.
Blayn Harness then scored on a mid-range jumper and Isaac Bramlett followed with a trey in the left corner that tied the game at 42 apiece with 1:32 remaining.
Mountain View then ended its scoring drought with a score in transition and Marshall quickly responded with a 3-pointer from Paden Horn that gave the Bobcats their first lead of the game, 45-44, with 59.1 seconds remaining.
Mountain View was then fouled during a field goal attempt and hit both of the double-bonus free throws to go back ahead, 46-45.
Marshall used the majority of the time remaining to hold for the last shot. A 3-pointer was off the mark, but Bouric was able to pull down the offensive rebound and was fouled on the putback attempt.
Bouric hit the back end of the two-shot foul to tie the game at 46 with 7.9 seconds left in regulation.
Mountain View wasted no time pushing the ball down the court and found an open man under the basket for a score just before time expired to defeat the Bobcats, 48-46.
Marshall was consistent with multiple players scoring in each quarter as the Bobcats used four players for nine points in the first quarter, but trailed the Yellow Jackets by an 18-9 score at the first break.
Marshall narrowed the deficit in the second with Harness and Gregg each scoring five points and Bramlett getting a bucket on a putback.
Mountain View took a 26-21 lead at halftime and outscored Marshall by a 6-5 score in the third period before the exciting fourth period comeback by the Bobcats.
Gregg scored 14 points in the game for Marshall. Bramlett added 11, Harness nine, Bouric five, Horn three and Rabadi two.
Mountain View’s win put them in the semifinals where they will play Valley Springs on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.