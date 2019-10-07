FAIRFIELD BAY — The Bergman doubles tennis teams had a strong presence during the finals of the 3A-1 District Tennis Tournament. Valley Springs was there in senior boys singles.
The Lady Panthers walked away with the district title in doubles while the senior boys came away with a second-place finish.
Valley Springs finished with a first- and fourth-place finish in senior boys singles action and received a runner-up boys trophy finishing behind Harding Academy in the overall race.
Senior Girls
The Bergman duo of Kara Ponder and Maddie Holt cruised to a district title for the Lady Panthers.
“I’m very proud of the girls for the way they won the title and didn’t drop a set the whole way,” Bergman tennis coach Steve Cox exclaimed.
Ponder and Holt won the title in a 6-0, 6-2 match over Mountain View’s top competitors. They took a 6-2, 7-5 win over Clinton’s team in the semifinals after a 6-2, 6-0 win in the first round over another Mountain View team.
Ponder and Holt will advance to the state tournament held at Burns Park in North Little Rock.
Megan Honeycutt and Emily Wagoner also began the tournament for Bergman in doubles action but fell in the opening round to Harding Academy, 6-2, 4-1.
In singles play, Caroline Jackson defeated her Mountain View opponent by a 6-1, 6-1 mark but fell in the next round to Harding Academy’s player, 6-1, 6-0.
Ashley Angel was matched with a Lady Yellow Jacket from Clinton and was defeated, 6-1, 6-3.
Senior Boys
Valley Springs’ Teagan James had no problem in the final match of the district title match. James finished with a 6-0, 6-2 win. His only struggle was in the semifinal where he was forced to a third set but finished with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 victory. James’ opening match was a 6-2, 6-0 win.
Briley Saunier finished in the fourth spot for Valley Springs in singles action after a 6-2 defeat. Saunier won his opening match against Clinton’s player, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 before falling in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-0.
Bergman sent two teams to the district matches in senior boys doubles tennis.
A.J. Van Lear and Austin Dixon finished their tennis action on the main court in the finals. The pair were defeated in the final match by a team from Harding Academy, 6-2, 6-4. A 6-2, 6-3 win over a different Wildcat pair from Harding Academy advanced them to the finals. Bergman’s duo began the bracket with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Valley Springs’ Brock Lippe and Isaac Drewry.
Asher Fultz and Jacob Edmonson were defeated in the first round by Harding Academy, 6-1, 6-4.
