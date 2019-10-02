BERGMAN — Volleyball fans that stayed for the last match of the night, got to see an exciting finish to an evening of volleyball as Marshall invaded Bergman.
When the evening was over, the Bergman Lady Panthers defeated Marshall in five sets, 26-24, 25-15, 19-25, 25-27, 15-7.
After falling in the first two sets, the Marshall Lady Bobcats took early control of the match’s last set. Kristan Hargrove scored on a tip that was copied by teammate Isabelle Horton. After Anna Homan served up an ace, Marshall was ahead, 4-1.
Bergman began to chip away at the Marshall lead.
Kaylee Henson had back-to-back kills to pull the home team within, 5-4. Those points were the first two in an 8-0 Lady Panther run.
With Kara Ponder behind the services line during the stretch, the Bergman sophomore served up an ace to put her team ahead, 8-5.
A joust was won by Elena Mendez and then a kill by Henson set the score at 11-5.
Marshall scored the next two points, but Bergman ended the set with two kills by Henson and a kill by Olivia Robinson.
The first set started off with the Lady Bobcats taking control. Three aces — one each by Hargrove, Horton and Homan — combined with a kill each from Hargrove and Horton put Marshall ahead, 13-5.
Bergman came back from the service line.
Henson had three aces in a row before Kayden Powers had a tip. Henson’s fourth ace in her rotation pulled Bergman within, 13-12.
A Ponder kill tied the first set at 14-14.
Mendez had a kill and Powers had two aces to to continue the Bergman rally as the Lady Panthers reeled off a 14-2 run.
Ponder had a kill and Mendez a block. Later a Ponder kill put Bergman ahead, 23-18.
Marshall didn’t go away.
Gleeanna Housley had a kill and a tip for Marshall that was followed by two aces from Horton to pull the visitors within, 23-22.
Bergman won the next point to move to set point, but Marshall tied the score at 24 after Hargrove had a kill.
Powers started behind the service line in the second set and she put Bergman on the right path.
She had a ace while assisting Ponder on three kills and Mendez on one.
An ace by Ponder pushed Bergman ahead, 10-1.
Horton had a kill for Marshall to build a little momentum. Rayya Smyth added a kill as Marshall trailed 13-5.
Bergman started another roll. Maddison Phifer and Powers had a kill each to make it a 21-5 Lady Panther lead.
Marshall didn’t throw in the towel and started to build momentum for the next sets.
Homan had three kills and with the help of some Bergman missed hits helped the Lady Bobcats to pull within, 22-11.
Mendez had a kill to help Bergman reach set point, but Marshall got an ace from Horton and a kill from Smyth to cut the lead to single digits at 24-15.
Henson finished the set with a kill.
Marshall’s offense started to click in the third set. Hargrove had two kills and Horton had an ace and a kill to help the visitors to a 7-2 lead.
Braylen Collins stopped the Marshall run with an ace, but Housley answered with an ace of her own.
Bergman then started to take control of the set.
Phifer had a kill that followed by Mendez back-to-back kills to give Bergman a 12-11 lead.
Ponder pushed that advantage to two points at 13-11.
Trailing 15-13, Marshall came back.
Horton scored three points for Marshall with two kills and tip. The tip made it a 19-15 contest.
Horton scored with another tip before Housley found paydirt with a soft tip to the corner.
Smyth ended the set with back-to-back kills to force a fourth set.
Bergman had fought their way to a 22-16 lead, but Marshall stormed back.
Horton had a kill and then a block to move the Lady Bobcats ahead, 23-22. A hit into the net made it a 24-22 Marshall lead.
Bergman avoided the next two set points as Mendez had a block to tie the contest at 24.
The Lady Bobcats moved ahead, 25-24, but Marshall finished the set with Horton serving up two aces.
Henson led Bergman with nine kills and five aces. Ponder had nine kills and two aces; Mendez, six kills, two blocks, one tip and one joust; Powers three aces and one tip and kill; Phifer two kills; Collins two aces; and Robinson one kill.
Marshall was led by Horton with six kills, six aces, three tips and two blocks. Hargrove had five kills, one block and one ace; Homan four kills and two aces; Housley two kills and two tips; and Smyth four kills.
