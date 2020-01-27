ALPENA — Two weeks of junior high basketball action concluded on Saturday in the finals of the Alpena Junior High Basketball Tournament.
The championship of the junior boys bracket ended with Bergman earning a 46-37 win over the Junior Bobcats of Berryville.
Bergman’s Junior Lady Panthers won their finals matchup over Flippin, 55-30.
Junior Boys
Bergman’s Junior Panthers took advantage of the free throw line late in the championship game and defeated Berryville, 46-37.
Berryville drained three shots from behind the arc in the first period and Bergman matched closely with two long bombs of their own.
The Junior Bobcats held a 17-14 lead at the first break and Bergman began their fun in the second.
Bergman held the Junior Bobcats to a single field goal in the second period while scoring eight points of their own to take the lead at halftime, 22-21.
The Junior Panthers extended their lead to a three-point advantage after three quarters to a 31-28 score.
The fourth period featured Bergman shooting 6-of-9 from the charity stripe and scoring 15 total points while Berryville was limited to nine points as the Junior Panthers went on to win the tournament.
Walker Patton scored 21 points in the Bergman victory. Mingo Kennedy added 13 points, Brayden Oleson eight, Bryce Bauer three and Kaden Ponder one.
Jack Dignan scored 16 points for Berryville. Jake Wilson had 10, D.J. Colbert eight, Nate Allen two and Chet Hudgens one.
Junior Girls
A shutout in the second period propelled Bergman to a 55-30 win over Flippin in the finals.
Bergman held a slim 18-16 lead at the first break. The Junior Lady Panthers won the offensive and defensive battles in the second quarter.
Bergman scored 14 points while holding Flippin scoreless in the second period to double up the score with a 32-16 lead at halftime.
The lead continued to increase through the second half as Bergman controlled a 46-24 edge at the end of the third and outscored Flippin by a 9-6 difference in the final 6 minutes.
Jalen Burleson sank five 3-pointers and led Bergman with 20 points. Madeline Moon added 15 points, Ruby Trammell 10, Madison Huskey six and Taylar Cantwell and Daizie Riggs two apiece.
