BERRYVILLE — The Shiloh Christian Saints are one of the most respected football teams this season.
Friday night at Bobcat Stadium, Berryville got a first hand view of the team.
Shiloh Christian defeated Berryville, 56-0.
With the loss, the Bobcats fall to 2-2 on the season, but more importantly the Bobcats are 0-1 in 4A-1 play. Shiloh Christian is now 1-0 in league play.
Shiloh Christian scored 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back.
The Saints scored early in the second period and then added another touchdown later in the period. Shiloh Christian went into the locker room leading, 42-0.
The clock ran the entire second half. The Saints scored once in the third period and then added another score in the fourth to set the final tally.
