BERRYVILLE — Friday night was full of basketball action in Berryville as Green Forest came to call.
The home team left with two big wins.
Berryville’s girls won the contest, 56-19, while the Bobcats won, 59-24.
Senior Girls
Five different players scored in the first half on the way to Berryville posting a 56-19 win.
Jordan Estepp started the game with a bucket for the home team. Lexy Anderson was the next Berryville player to score.
Lilli Compton drained a trey then scored a regular bucket.
Kelsey Smith completed a three-point play before Compton hit her second trey of the period.
Anderson added to her point total with a basket before Lauren Compton finished the first quarter scoring for Berryville with a trey.
Green Forest recorded eight points in the frame as Maddie Youngblood scored six points and Kendall Demeyer added a bucket.
After the 20-8 lead at the end of the first period, Berryville cruised into halftime with a 36-11 advantage.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Anderson with 21 points. Lilli Compton added 12, Lauren Compton eight, Kelsey Smith five, Ella McMellon four and Estepp, Abby Thurman and Cecilia Doss two each.
Green Forest was led by Youngblood with six points. Samantha Delavin added five, Demeyer four and Kiara Taylor and Skylar Howerton two each.
Senior Boys
Berryville blew the game open in the second period with 23 points on the way to posting a 59-24 win.
The Bobcats held a 12-6 lead after the first period as Kade Davidson and Landon Chester each drained a trey to offset the four points from Green Forest’s Micah Hutchison.
Chester hit a trey and seven points in the exciting Berryville second period and Davidson drained two additional treys as the Bobcats led 35-9 at intermission.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Chester with 13 points. Davidson added 11, Weston Teague and Austin Franklin six each, J.D. Smith five, William Dean, Kennon Helmlinger, Leo Portolan and Chris Lehr three apiece and Trenton Hutchison, Kelton Davidson and Scotland Lucas two each.
