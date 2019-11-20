BERRYVILLE — When Berryville and Bergman tangled in non-conference basketball action on Tuesday at Bobcat Arena in Berryville, there was a pair of lopsided affairs.
The Bergman boys ran past the home team, 81-59, while the Lady Bobcats had an easy time with Bergman, 49-19.
Senior Boys
Bergman used a solid second half of scoring to defeat Berryville, 81-59.
At halftime, Bergman led the Bobcats, 39-33. Two treys by A.J. Van Lear and seven points by Elijah Royce combined to offset the eight points by Berryville’s Kade Davidson and seven points by J.D. Smith.
Bergman got 11 more points from the rest of the team in the third period to take a 63-48 lead heading into the fourth period.
The Panthers hit 11-of-15 free throws in the last period to salt the game away.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Chance Carter with 18 points. Royce added 16, Shelton Welsh 15, Van Lear 12, Asher Fultz 11, Anthony Hodge four, Kaden Henson three and Jacob Edmonson two.
Berryville was led by Smith with 15 points. Davidson added 12, Kelton Davidson eight, Trenton Hutchison seven, Chris Lehr six, Landon Chester five, Austin Franklin four and Weston Teague two.
Senior Girls
After a close game last week in the Green Forest tourney, Berryville changed the tune of its matchup with Bergman on Tuesday night.
Berryville defeated Bergman, 49-19.
The Lady Bobcat defense held Bergman to five field goals the entire contest.
Lilli Compton started the game on fire for Berryville. She drained three treys in the first period and had 11 points as the home team led 12-2.
Kelsey Smith hit two treys in the second period for Berryville as the Lady Bobcats led 24-6 at halftime.
Berryville moved its lead to 42-13 with a period left.
Leading Berryville was Compton with 19 points. Smith and Lexy Anderson added eight each, Abby Thurman four, Jordan Estepp three and Madison Beck, Ella McMellon, Faith Kelley and Cecilia Doss two apiece.
Bergman was led by Kara Ponder with nine points. Karsen Edwards added five, Emma Graddy and Maddie Holt two each and Mahkynlee Baker one.
