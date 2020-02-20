PRAIRIE GROVE — Back-to-back treys in 15 seconds can set the tone for a game.
Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the 4A-1 District Tournament in Prairie Grove, Berryville put together a quick run to break the game open.
Berryville defeated Farmington, 52-35. The Bobcats are the No. 3 seed from the East while Farmington was the No. 2 seed from the West. The win earned Berryville a regional tournament berth.
The contest was tied at 23 at intermission.
Kade Davidson hit the opening second-half basket for Berryville. Landon Chester then drained a trey to push the Bobcats ahead by five.
Farmington scored before Chester added another basket for the Bobcats.
The Cardinals then drained a trey to get back within a bucket.
The next 15 seconds saw Berryville put distance between the two teams.
J.D. Smith drained a big trey. Then Weston Teague blocked a quick Farmington shot.
The ball ended up in Chester's hands and he launched a trey that found the bottom of the net.
Berryville led 36-28 with 2:16 left in the third period.
Farmington made it a two possession contest, but a quick layup by Davidson made sure it was not a two-possession game the rest of the night.
Farmington hit a free throw to narrow the game to a 38-31 contest.
Berryville then went on a 12-0 run as the Farmington offense was settling for quick shots.
Davidson scored the first two points on free throws. Then he scored after driving down the middle of the lane. That bucket gave the Bobcats their first double digit lead of the game at 42-31.
The score stayed there until the first minute of the fourth period
Scotland Lucas then hit the next four points for Berryville. He hit a field goal and then two free throws.
With 5:55 left in the game, Davidson hit two more freebies.
Davidson fed Teague with a pass that gave the Bobcats a 50-31 lead.
Over the last 4 minutes of the game, the Bobcats let the air out of the ball with the only two points coming off a Chris Lehr bucket after taking a Lucas feed.
Berryville only had one field goal in the first period.
Davidson hit a trey that at the time made it a 9-7 contest in favor of Farmington.
The Cardinals doubled up Berryville, 14-7, at the first break.
Berryville scored a 9-2 run to start the second to tie the contest.
Teague scored in the paint. Those points were answered by Farmington.
Trent Hutchison nailed a trey that was followed by a free throw from Teague.
A Chester 3-pointer tied the game for the first time.
Davidson scored to answer Farmington's bucket. Then Lehr answered Farmington's trey with a long shot of his own.
Two Teague free throws with 1:20 left in the first half gave the Bobcat their first league of the game at 23-21.
The Bobcats moved on to the semifinals on Thursday night where the faced Shiloh Christian .
Davidson led Berryville with 15 points. Chester contributed 11 points, Teague nine, Lucas six, Lehr five and Smith and Hutchison three each.
