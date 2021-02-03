HUNTSVILLE — A win by the Berryville Bobcats and a loss by Huntsville would give the Carroll County team a berth in the Class 4A North Region for the second year in a row.
That is what happened in Huntsville in Charlie Berry Gym on the Jim Stafford Floor.
Berryville left Madison County with a 56-51 win over the Eagles.
In other action, the Berryville Lady Bobcats continued to add pressure in the conference race as the Bobcats dismissed Huntsville, 47-32.
Senior Boys
Ten 3-pointers accounted for more than half of Berryville's points as the team won the game with Huntsville, 56-51.
Landon Chester started the long-range shooting with two 3-pointers in the first period. Berryville led 16-11 at the first break.
J.D. Smith and Jake Wilson each hit a trey in the second frame for the Bobcats as the home team closed the gap to 26-23.
Berryville had six field goals in the third period with five of those coming from behind the arc. Chester hit three treys and Smith and Nate Allen hit one apiece. Weston Teague had a basket inside to account for the 17 points scored by Berryville in the period. The Bobcats led, 43-37, with one period left.
Berryville finished 6-of-9 at the free throw line in the fourth period and Allen hit the last trey of the game to secure the Bobcat win.
Chester had 19 points for Berryville and Allen added 12. Smith poured in 10, Wilson seven, Teague six and D.J. Colbert two.
Senior Girls
Berryville scored early and often in the first half on the way to posting a 47-32 win.
The Lady Bobcats had four 3-pointers in the first period with Anniston Armer hitting two of those. Lilli Compton and Faith Kelley each hit a one.
After holding a 16-4 lead heading into the second period, the Lady Bobcats increased their lead by three points.
Berryville's lead at halftime was 30-15.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Armer with 18 points. Lauren Compton added 10, Kelley eight, Lilli Compton seven and Hannah Youngblood four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.