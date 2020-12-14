OZARK — It was a good test of regional competition.
Berryville and Ozark boys are both highly regarded teams in their respective conferences. The two conferences will meet in February in the regional tournament for a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Friday night, Ozark jumped out early and moved on to a 64-49 win Berryville. In girls action, Ozark defeated Berryville, 41-32.
Senior Boys
A slow first period was the difference as Ozark defeated Berryville, 64-49.
The Bobcats trailed 18-8 after the first period as the Hillbillies hit four treys in the first period.
Berryville scored all eight of its points in the paint as Weston Teague had six points and J.D. Smith netted a basket.
The Bobcats didn’t defend the outside in the second period. The Hillbillies hit three treys in the second. D.J. Colbert scored six points and Teague hit five free throws as Berryville’s deficit sank to 33-23 at the midway point.
Nate Allen picked up the hot hand for the Bobcats. He drained two treys and Smith hit one as the zone busters were able to help Berryville keep pace in the third period.
Leading Berryville in scoring in the game was Teague with 17 points. Landon Chester had 10, Allen nine, Colbert six, Smith five and Jack Dignan two.
Senior Girls
A sluggish second half allowed Ozark to come from behind to post a 41-32 win.
The Lady Bobcats got a trey from Lilli Compton, Anni Armer and Faith Kelley in the first period.
Berryville forged an 11-5 lead at the first break.
Compton got hot in the second period and scored 10 points as Berryville led 22-14 at intermission.
The Lady Bobcats hit three field goals in the second half. Compton hit two treys in the third period and a try in the final frame. Lauren Compton added a free throw in the fourth for the Bobcats.
Ozark tied the game at the end of the third period at 28.
Leading Berryville was Compton with 22 points. Armer and Kelley added four each and Lauren Compton two.
