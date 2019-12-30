BERRYVILLE — After two wins in the Holiday Hoops Tournament, Berryville and Dumas met for the championship of the tournament on Saturday.
The odd quarters belonged to Berryville and the even belonged to Dumas. The final score reflected Dumas had won the championship trophy with a 56-43 win.
Shiloh Christian won the third place trophy with a 60-51 win over White County Central.
Danville dropped Green Forest in the finals of the consolation bracket, 59-40, and Mountain View bested Dover, 45-41, for seventh-place.
Friday’s semifinals saw Brent Compton coach his 300th career win as Berryville defeated White County Central 65-51. Dumas defeated Shiloh Christian, 49-34. In consolation action, Green Forest downed Mountain View, 42-40, and Danville defeated Dover, 62-58.
Championship
Dumas 56, Berryville 43
Berryville could not overcome Dumas’ strong second period as the Bobcats fell in the championship game, 56-43.
Berryville had taken a 14-13 lead after the first break.
Weston Teague hit the first two buckets. Kade Davidson took over from there. The sophomore point guard scored the next 10 Berryville points with the last three coming on a three-point play.
Things slowed down for Berryville in the second frame.
Scotland Lucas opened the frame with a bucket that was followed by a Landon Chester triple. Lucas ended the frame with another bucket, but while the Bobcats were scoring seven points, Dumas put 17 on the board.
Dumas led 30-21 at halftime.
In the third period, Berryville cut some points off of the Dumas lead. The Bobcats held the visitors to seven points while scoring 11 of their own. J.D. Smith drained a trey in the frame and Teague added two more baskets to go with two points each from Davidson and Chester.
Trailing 37-32 heading into the fourth, Berryville could not hang with Dumas in the final period.
Davidson led Berryville with 16 points. Lucas added nine, Chester and Teague eight each and Smith three.
Consolation Championship
Danville 59, Green Forest 40
Green Forest allowed Danville to run away with the consolation bracket finals in the fourth period, 59-40.
The Tigers entered the last period trailing, 38-33, but Danville got three treys from Terrel Mason to put the game away. The Little Johns outscored Green Forest, 21-7, in the final 8 minutes of playing time.
Leading Green Forest in scoring was Daniel McDonald with 12 points. Coby Rincon added nine, Will Chaney six, Jordan McLoud five, Micah Hutchison four and Aiden Hanks and Adrian Serna two each.
Semifinals
Berryville 65, White County Central 51
Long-time Berryville coach Brent Compton picked up his 300th career win as the Bobcats defeated defending champion White County Central, 65-51.
Compton entered the season with 290 career wins and has led the Bobcats to a 10-2 record after the semifinal game.
A decisive fourth quarter was the trick for the Bobcats in the contest.
Berryville outscored White County Central, 23-14, in the frame to stretch its 42-37 lead to the final 14 points in the win.
Chester got things rolling with a trey. Lucas added a basket before Chris Lehr hit from downtown.
Davidson and Teague scored the last two field goals as Berryville scored its last 11 points at the free throw line.
The Bobcats were 11-of-14 from the line in the fourth period.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Davidson with 18 points. Chester added 17, Lucas 10, Trenton Hutchison nine, Lehr seven and Teague four.
Consolation Semifinals
Green Forest 42, Mountain View 40
Defense was at a premium until the fourth period as the Tigers defeated 3A-1East Mountain View, 42-40.
Green Forest led 9-6 after the first period and 16-12 at intermission.
The Tigers expanded their lead to 25-18 after three periods.
Mountain View caught fire in the fourth with 22 points. Green Forest countered with 17 points of its own to finish the win.
Micah Hutchison and Serna had 13 points each. McDonald added seven, Rincon six, Isaac Demeyer two and McLoud one.
