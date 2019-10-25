BERRYVILLE — There was a lot on the line in the football game between Berryville and Pea Ridge on Friday night.
Pea Ridge left Berryville with a 55-27 win.
With the win, Pea Ridge remains at the top of the 4A-1 standings with Shiloh Christian. Pea Ridge is 5-0 in league play and 5-3 overall.
Berryville falls to 2-6 on the season, but the team is 0-5 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.