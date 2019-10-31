MORRILTON — When the bear is poked, the job had better be finished.
Wednesday night at Morrilton in the Class 4A State Volleyball Tournament, the Berryville Lady Bobcats poked the big bear — Valley View.
The Lady Blazers have won four-straight state volleyball titles and they have moved to the semifinals after defeating Berryville, 25-17, 25-11, 25-11.
Berryville, who won the east portion of the 4A-Northwest and finished runner-up in the district tournament, started to make a move in the second half of the first set.
The Lady Bobcats had fallen behind, 15-9, but started to make a move.
Trailing, 16-10, Berryville started a run that saw the squad make a mini 3-1 run.
Valley View went ahead, 18-13, but Berryville scored the next three points to pull with two at 18-16. That forced the Lady Blazers into using their last timeout. The timeout worked for Valley View.
Finishing the set with a 7-1 run, Valley View took the first set.
Berryville started the second set much better than the first. The two teams were tied at 1, 3, 4 and 5.
Another Lady Blazer timeout worked wonders for Valley View.
The Lady Blazers jumped out to a 12-7 lead and then ended the set with a 13-4 run.
Valley View closed Berryville’s season in the third set with a 25-11 win.
