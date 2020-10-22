HUNTSVILLE — Half of Berryville’s football season has been spent somewhere other than the sidelines on Friday nights.
Three games on the Bobcat’s schedule have been canceled this season. Add a bye week and they’ve played as many night’s as they’ve missed.
Berryville’s last game was on Oct. 2 when they came from behind against Gentry at home but fell short at the final buzzer, 48-42.
Three weeks later, Berryville is getting a chance to hit helmets with another team.
The 0-4 Bobcats travel to Huntsville on Friday night with the 4A-1 newly acclimated Eagles. Huntsville is 3-4 on the season and coming off a 55-14 loss against Prairie Grove.
Berryville head coach Doug Shott is excited to get back under the lights and get past all the issues the Bobcats have dealt with this season.
“It definitely hasn’t been a fun situation for sure,” Shott commented on the season. “The not knowing and then the what ifs can be distracting. I feel like our kids have been focused for the most part and are anxious to get started again. We need to play for sanity!”
The competition for Berryville this week is a familiar foe. Last year the two teams met in a non-conference battle. It was a road game as well and Huntsville pulled out a 31-14 win.
“Coach Williams and his staff do a fine job,” Shott said of the Eagles. “Offensively, they are a tale of two cities. They will spread it out in some form and then they ran variations of the I. Defensively they advertise to be a 4-2, but they adjust to what they feel they need. We have seen them in the 4-2-5, and Odd/Even look, a Double Eagle Odd front and then a Double Eagle Even front.”
Berryville has had just over a week to prepare for the game since their long layoff and Shott feels that his players are excited to get back to accomplishing a goal.
A win on Friday night has been a goal they haven’t seen yet this season.
“First of all, we have to not worry about what we have or haven’t done and focus on the here and now,” said the coach. ‘We still have an opportunity to feel good about ourselves and we need to attack this opportunity with all we have.”
The coaching staff at Berryville fells they can lead on the leaders of the team to continue accepting adversity and demonstrating good character throughout. Through the season, many new faces have seen the field during this off and on season.
“Lots of young men having to step up and play ahead of the scheduled time frame and having to play some spots that they haven’t normally played before,” Shott noted when asked what has changed the most over the last few weeks. “Our kids know what is at stake for us and are taking steps to be successful.”
Execution and effort has been a consistent message that the Berryville coach has been delivering to his team. On Friday, he feels that will be the key to the Bobcats getting a win on the road at Huntsville.
Cold and wet conditions are in the forecast. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Eagles Stadium.
Team members include: Tristen Lodwick; Kole Coatney; Joshua Estrada; Dominic Henry; Matt Norris; David Tapia; Harley Tittsworth; Isaac Weston; Lucas Jackson; Francisco Tellez; J.D. Smith; Brayden Hill; Jakob Kisner; Hector Aguinaga; Freddy Roque; Quinton Swartz; Jarrett Stringer; Tun Oo; Klae Smith; Jake Lopez; Trever DeBoer; Jaeden Tanksley; Zach Boaz; Ethan Williams; Chet Hudgens; Landen Pittman; Ivan Maliska; Kole Coatney; Brenden Warren; Damian Helmlinger; Bryan Ramirez; Poncho McClellan; Kenton Cole; Ross Nance; Drayson Smith; Ben Helnitz; Cameron Dotson; Wesley Winter; and Kennon Hellingen. The team is coached by Doug Shott. Assistant coaches include: David Broseus; Brandon Skelton; Ryan Whetham; Payton Covington; and Bryce Moorman.
