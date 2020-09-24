Each season when the conference predictions come out for the 4A-1, there are two team names that are mentioned in the top tier of the league.
Prairie Grove and Shiloh Christian have had a long tradition that equal wins on the football field. The two schools are back at the top of the predictions this season and Carroll County’s Green Forest and Berryville will get to play them in the first week of league play.
Green Forest will travel to Prairie Grove to start the conference season.
Prairie Grove enters the game with a 3-0 record. The Tigers have wins over Farmington (19-7); Pea Ridge (35-33); and Stilwell, Okla. (48-13).
Green Forest is 0-3 on the season. The Tigers came up short against West Fork in the opening game of the season. The Tigers have then fallen to Pottsville and Cedarville.
Berryville comes into the contest with Shiloh Christian having played on two contests this season.
After losing the season opener to Cedarville, the Bobcats’ game with West Fork was not played due to COVID-19 concerns.
Last Friday, the Bobcats struggled in the fourth period and fell to Greenland.
Shiloh Christian comes into the contest with a 2-1 record.
The Saints are 2-1 and are No. 4 in the Arkansas High School Sports Media Poll.
Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
