BERRYVILLE — In a rarity for the Holiday Hoops Tournament, the Berryville Lady Bobcats were not playing in the finals.
The Lady Bobcats claimed third place in the contest with a 58-36 win over Dumas.
Mountain View won the championship defeating Viola, 44-41.
Dover defeated E-Stem in the consolation finals, 56-32, while Hamburg defeated Green Forest, 44-38.
In semifinal action on Friday, Mountain View downed Berryville, 41-37, Viola rolled past Dumas, 77-45. In consolation semifinal action, E-Stem beat Hamburg, 47-16, and Dover beat Green Forest, 62-24.
Third Place
Berryville 58, Dumas 36
Berryville put Dumas away in the second half on the way to posting a 58-36 win.
The Lady Bobcats built a 10 point lead at halftime, 32-22. They doubled that lead in the third period.
Senior Lexy Anderson took control for Berryville in the first half. She had 24 of Berryville 32 points.
She scored 14 in the first quarter including the first 11 of the game. She added 10 more in the second period.
In the third period, five different Lady Bobcats scored as the lead moved to 49-29.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Anderson with 28 points. Lilli Compton added 11, Jordan Estepp nine, Abby Thurman four and Lauren Compton, Faith Kelley and Cecilia Doss two each.
Consolation Semifinals
Dover 62, Green Forest 24
Dover scored a 41-19 halftime lead on the way to posting a 62-24 win over Green Forest.
The Lady Tigers scored five points in the second half with Samantha Delavin getting four of those.
Leading Green Forest in scoring was Maddie Youngblood with eight points. Evelyn Lopez added five, Skyler Howerton and Delavin four each and Kendall Demeyer three.
Semifinals
Mountain View 41, Berryville 37
Mountain View stormed back to defeat Berryville, 41-37.
The Berryville Lady Bobcats scored a single point in the fourth period as Mountain View netted 12 to take control of the game in the final frame.
Berryville had worked its way to posting a 36-29 lead at the end of the third period.
The Lady Bobcats led 12-8 after one and 26-19 at intermission.
Both teams scored 10 in the third period.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Estepp with 18 points. Anderson added nine, Lilli Compton five, Doss three and Thurman and Kelsey Smith one each.
Seventh Place
Hamburg 44, Green Forest 38
Hamburg outscored Green Forest 15-6 in the first period to take control of the game early on the way to posting a 44-38 win.
Green Forest put 15 points on the board in the second to take three points off of its deficit. Hamburg led at halftime, 27-21.
Green Forest won the third period, 5-4, but the team missed five free throws in the frame to keep the Lady Tigers from getting any closer.
Leading the Lady Tigers in scoring was Youngblood with 13 points. Howerton added 10, Lopez seven, Demeyer three and Kiara Taylor and Bianca Rosales two each.
