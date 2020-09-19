BERRYVILLE — The Berryville Bobcats got back to gridiron action on Friday after a 2-week hiatus due to a mandatory quarantine and a bye week.
Opposite the Bobcats for their second game of the season at Bobcat Stadium was the Pirates of Greenland.
Berryville struck first in the contest but it was Greenland that rose to victory, 50-28.
The Bobcats were on the board first when Jaeden Tanksley took a pitch from quarterback J.D. Smith and ran up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown score. Freddy Roque hit the extra point to make it a 7-0 score early.
Greenland then scored the next four touchdowns before the Bobcats could find more points in the second quarter.
The home team trailed by as many as 21 points in the second period but fought back to keep it a one-possession game at halftime.
A 40-yard passing play from Smith to Kennon Hellingen at the 8-minute mark in the second frame led to a red zone opportunity for Berryville. Smith punched it in from 6 yards out and got Berryville within, 28-13.
After a Greenland punt, the Bobcats began marching down the field for an 81-yard drive that ended with Dominic Henry spinning his way into the endzone. Roque made it a 28-20 score just before halftime.
Berryville managed a touchdown in the third period when Henry dove over the defense from 3 yards out to keep the game within reach. Smith connected with Tristen Lodwick for the two-point conversion to make it a 36-28 affair.
The Pirates accounted for all the offense the rest of the way by adding another two touchdowns that set the final score with Greenland getting the win.
The non-conference loss moves Berryville to 0-2 on the season and they will begin the conference season next Friday with a tough road game against the Saints of Shiloh Christian.
