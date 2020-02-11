BERRYVILLE — It was a good night for Berryville junior high basketball, not so much for Harrison.
In the semifinals of the 4A-1 Junior High District Tournament, Berryville and Harrison’s junior boys played for a spot in the championship. Berryville took the win, 56-38.
On the junior girls side, Harrison lost a 33-20 matchup against Gentry.
Junior Boys
The Berryville Junior Bobcats are getting familiar with games in the district championship.
Berryville will be in its third-straight finals after a 56-38 win over the Junior Goblins on Monday night in the semifinals.
Berryville will be paired against Farmington on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. to determine the district championship.
Jake Wilson was tops in the Berryville win against Harrison with 24 points. D.J. Colbert and Jack Dignan added 10 apiece, Chet Hudgens eight and Nate Allen four.
Junior Girls
The Junior Lady Goblins found themselves on the wrong end of a 33-20 score to end their season against Gentry on Monday night.
Harrison trailed by a 12-8 score at the end of the first and matched points with the Junior Lady Pioneers in the third.
The Junior Lady Goblins came out of halftime facing an 18-14 deficit and couldn’t keep pace with Gentry.
Gentry built the lead to a 27-18 score at the end of the third before outscoring Harrison by a 6-2 mark in the fourth quarter.
Reese Ricketts scored 10 points in the Harrison loss. Clare Barger added six and Claire Cecil and Shaylee Ward two apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.