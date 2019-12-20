BERRYVILLE — Consistency proved valuable for the Junior Bobcats on Thursday night at Bobcat Arena.
Berryville took the lead and held on for a 43-27 victory to earn its first conference win of the season facing Pea Ridge.
The Junior Bobcats hit a pair of 3-pointers to end the first quarter with a 12-10 lead.
Pea Ridge was held to one shot in the second frame as Berryville knocked down three shots and a pair of freebies for nine points to take a 21-12 edge at halftime.
Both teams scored 12 points in the third.
Berryville began the fourth with a 33-24 lead and outscored Pea Ridge by a 10-3 mark in the final minutes to take the 43-27 conference win.
Jake Wilson lit up the nets for 25 points in the Berryville win. Nate Allen added seven points, Jack Dignan six and D.J. Colbert five.
