BERRYVILLE — Berryville's 11th Holiday Hoops Tournament got underway on Thursday and the Berryville Bobcats played Dover in its first round contest.
Berryville will be making a trip to the semifinals with a 42-37 win over Dover.
In other action, Dumas defeated Green Forest, 74-30, and White County Central downed Danville, 70-40.
Berryville 42, Dover 37
The Berryville Bobcats built a double-digit lead in the first half on the way to posting a 42-37 win.
Weston Teague started the scoring for Berryville in the first period with a free throw. He then added a basket before Landon Chester drained a trey.
Teague scored again before Chester hit another basket.
Kade Davidson scored the next five points with three of those coming on a trey. J.D. Smith ended the first quarter scoring for Berryville with the Bobcats third trey of the first 8 minutes.
Berryville led 18-7 at the end of the first period.
Both teams scored seven points in the second period.
Dover had a productive third period. The Pirates scored 14 points while holding Berryville to six to tighten the contest to a three-point contest.
Chester scored five points in the fourth period and Teague added four to push the team into the victor's circle.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Teague with 13 points. Chester added 10, Davidson nine, Smith eight and Leo Portolan two.
Dover was led by Josh Besterfeldt with 17 points. Robbie Flowers added five, Caden Frazier four, Ross Laffoon, Leighton Alexander and Landen Parker three each and Zeke Stanek two.
Dumas 74, Green Forest 30
Points came often and quickly for Dumas on the way to posting a 74-30 win over Green Forest.
Seven different players scored for Bobcats in the first period alone as Dumas held a 19-10 lead.
Green Forest hit for another 10 points in the second period, but Dumas got hot and had 24 tallies to take a 43-20 lead into the midway point.
Dumas won the third period, 21-4.
Leading Green Forest in scoring was Adrian Serna with nine points. Micah Hutchison and Isaac Demeyer added five each, Aiden Hanks and Will Chaney four each, Jordan McLoud two and Cory Rincon one.
Dumas was led by Jaylan Green with 13 points. Chris Harris, Mike Reddick and D.J. Russell 10 each, Daylon Davis eight, Derrick James six, Jalyn McDonald five, Tamarja Parker four, Tylondrick Scott three, Quatrains Lee and Kylin James two each and Derrick Lee one.
White County Central 70, Danville 40
The defending tournament champion blew the game open early on the way to posting a 70-40 win.
White County scored a 22-15 modest lead in the first period. In the second frame, the team scored 25 points to move ahead, 47-22, at intermission.
Leading the Bears in scoring was Quinton Brown with 19 points. Dillon Hopkins scored 16 points. Ethan Jones nine, West Whitaker and Landon Swindle six apiece, Weston Sherwood and Drew House four each and Declan Stevens three.
Danville was led by Tarrel Macon with 12 points. Solomon Gilkey added seven, Ayden Hilton six, Julian Beccera five, Yariel Alvarez four and Alex Hilton, Javier Campos and Ethan Shewmake two apiece.
