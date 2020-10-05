BERRYVILLE — If fans left on Friday after Berryville’s football team fell behind, 27-0, they missed an exciting finish.
The Bobcats trailed Gentry, 27-0 midway through the third quarter before catching fire.
Seniors J.D. Smith and Dominic Henry took matters into their own hands. Each scored three touchdowns in the final 20 minutes of the game. The Bobcats fell, 48-42, to Gentry.
The loss drops the squad to 0-2 in 4A-1 play and 0-4 overall.
Henry scored the first two Berryville touchdowns. He scored on an 18-yard run and then caught a Smith touchdown pass that he took to the house.
The senior running back hit the outside to begin the fourth period and scored to make it a 35-21 contest.
Gentry doubled up the Bobcats at 42-21 before Smith scored his three touchdowns.
Smith started his streak with a quarterback keeper from the 1. He then scored again from 4 yards out to make it a 48-35 game.
Smith got one last score with 11 seconds remaining in the game to set the final score.
Smith finished the night hitting 7-of-15 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. He had 48 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
Henry had 112 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. He had three catches for 82 of the Berryville 124 yards. He also had a touchdown reception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.