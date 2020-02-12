CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville and Berryville girls met in a basketball contest on Tuesday night.
The two teams are both vying for a spot in the Class 4A North Region Tournament as the Lady Panthers are members of the 4A-4 and Berryville is a 4A-1 member.
When the final whistle had sounded it was Berryville leaving with a 41-34 win.
Signs pointed to a high-scoring contest after the first period. Berryville had scored 20 points and grabbed a 20-12 lead after eight minutes of play.
Lilli Compton netted seven points for Berryville and Hannah Youngblood had nailed to treys for the Lady Bobcats.
Things slowed way down in the second. Berryville held Clarksville to three points, but the Lady Bobcats could not get their offense rolling and had a 3-pointer from Compton and a basket from Lexy Anderson.
Clarksville was able to cut into Berryville’s 25-15 halftime lead. The Lady Panthers trailed Berryville, 33-26, with a period left.
Currently, Clarksville is in second place in its conference. They face Heber Springs on Friday night. The Lady Panthers are a game ahead of Heber Springs in the conference race.
Berryville is the second place team from the 4A-1 East. They will play in the district tournament on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The opponent has yet to be determined. The district tournament is in Prairie Grove.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Jordan Estepp and Compton with 13 points each. Youngblood added eight, Anderson five and Kelsey Smith two.
