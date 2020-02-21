PRAIRIE GROVE — The old Nike television commercial had a catch phrase of “chicks dig the long ball.”
Thursday night at Prairie Grove in the semifinals of the 4A-1 District Tournament, Berryville coach Brent Compton was digging the long ball himself.
Compton’s Bobcat squad nailed 12 3-pointers and the Bobcats nailed a trip to the finals of the district tournament on its resume with a convincing 64-46 win over Shiloh Christian.
The turning point of the contest came at the beginning of the second period.
Shiloh Christian held a 14-11 edge after the first period. It was Berryville’s second possession of the second period that gave the Bobcats a lead that they didn’t relinquish.
Weston Teague started the run with a bucket after collecting an offensive rebound.
Trent Hutchison gave Berryville the permanent lead at 16-14 when he hit his second 3-pointer of the first half from the right corner.
Teague kept the Berryville run rolling with a free throw before Landon Chester stole a pass and drove the length of the court to put the Bobcats ahead, 9-14.
Shiloh Christian pulled within a point, but Kade Davidson hit Teague for a score inside the paint and Hutchison hit his third trey of the game to push Berryville ahead by six.
The Saints scored again, but J.D. Smith ended the first half with a bucket to put Berryville ahead 26-20 at the midway point.
Berryville started the second half with possession and only 8 seconds into the third, Hutchison nailed his fourth trey of the game.
Just 3 seconds later, Hutchison found himself at the free throw line after a Shiloh Christian technical foul. He hit both free throws to give the Bobcats a double digit lead at 31-20.
After cutting the lead to eight points, Shiloh could only watch as the Bobcats started to bomb away from the outside.
Hutchison hit his fifth trey before Chris Lehr nailed one for the Bobcats. Chester, who hit two treys in the first period, got his third of the game to give Berryville a 42-27 lead over the Saints.
Davidson scored his first points of the contest to end the third period scoring and the Bobcats entered the last period with a 47-32 lead.
Shiloh Christian shot three free throws at the beginning of the fourth. They hit all three of those shots while Scotland Lucas hit two attempts for the Bobcats.
Things continued to work in Berryville’s favor.
Chester sank another trey to make his fourth of the game. Davidson hit a shot in the paint and then Chester hit another trey.
Berryville led 57-38 with 2:35 left in the game.
The Saints managed the next five points, but Chester quieted the Saint fans with his sixth trey of the contest.
Berryville will be in action in the finals of the tournament on Saturday at 7 p.m. The squad will face Pea Ridge.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Chester with 23 points. Hutchison added 17, Teague seven, Davidson six, Lucas four, Lehr three and Smith and Austin Franklin two each.
