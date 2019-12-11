BERRYVILLE — Bobcat Arena was filled with fans from a pair of states on Tuesday night.
Non-conference basketball action featured Berryville hosting Blue Eye, Mo.
The Bobcats won the senior boys contest over the Bulldogs by a 62-52 score, but the Lady Bobcats were defeated in a close game, 58-54.
Senior Boys
Berryville had a productive fourth quarter to hold off a surging Bulldog team and ended the night with a 62-52 win.
Berryville was sitting on a 41-30 advantage to begin the fourth quarter, but were faced against a Bulldog team that was ready to add 22 points to the scoreboard.
The Bobcats earned their first four points at the foul line with Landon Chester and Weston Teague each hitting a pair. J.D. Smith then connected on a 3-pointer followed by Chester scoring and Kade Davidson hitting back-to-back jumpers.
Chris Lehr added a field goal and the Bobcats finished the night with Davidson and Chester each hitting two free throws to hold the advantage and a non-conference win.
Davidson and Teague each sank a pair of shots in the first period to lead Berryville to an 11-9 edge at the first break.
Chester drained a trey and Davidson hit three shots inside the arc in the second along with a score by Leo Portolan and two freebies from Kelton Davidson to help Berryville to a 24-8 favor at halftime.
Berryville came out of halftime and outscored Blue Eye by a 17-12 mark in the third period.
Kade Davidson scored for seven points in the third while Lehr hit three buckets and Teague added four points to give the Bobcats the upper hand after three quarters, leading 41-30.
Kade Davidson finished with 24 points in the Bobcat win. Teague added 11 points, chestier 10, Lehr eight, Smith five and Portolan and Kelton Davidson two each.
Senior Girls
The Lady Bobcats made a push in the final 8 minutes but came up on the short end with a 58-54 loss to Blue Eye.
Both teams were tied at 25 apiece during intermission.
Berryville struggled to score in the third as Abby Thurman hit a 3-pointer followed by a bucket from Jordan Estepp. Thurman added two points before the end of the quarter and the Lady Bobcats faced a 40-32 deficit to start the final frame.
Lexy Anderson and Thurman each scored on a long bomb to start the fourth. Anderson added a basket and Lauren Compton drove to the basket for a three-point play to keep the scoreboard moving for the home team. Lilli Compton hit a 3 and Anderson added another three-point play before the last quarter closed with Estepp scoring.
Berryville faced a 13-9 deficit after the first period and outscored Blue Eye by a 16-12 score to tie the game before halftime.
Estepp scored 16 points for the Lady Bobcats. Anderson added 14 points, Thurman eight, Lilli Compton and Lauren Compton five apiece, Kelsey Smith three and Cecilia Doss two.
