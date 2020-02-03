BERRYVILLE — With two weeks of conference basketball left, Berryville needed to claim every Bobcat victory that they can.
Friday night at Bobcat Arena, Berryville did what they needed to do. The Bobcats defeated Gravette, 54-30, to stay in the hunt for seeding in the district tournament.
On the other side of action, the Berryville senior girls fell to Gravette, 62-47, and the Berryville junior boys won, 62-41.
Senior Boys
A solid defensive effort by Berryville in the second period led the Bobcats to a 54-30 win over Gravette.
Heading into the pivotal second period, the Bobcats started with a pair of free throws from Kelton Davidson.
That was followed by a Landon Chester coast-to-coast drive and score to give the Bobcats a 15-10 advantage.
Gravette scored its only points of the second to cut the lead to 15-12.
With 3:32 left in the second, Chester drained a trey to put the Bobcats up by two possessions.
Berryville’s sophomore post player Weston Teague scored inside to put the Bobcats on top 20-12.
With 59.8 seconds left, Gravette missed the front end of a one-and-one. Berryville rebounded the basketball and held the ball for the last shot of the quarter.
That strategy worked for the Bobcats. A J.D. Smith 3-pointer from the top of the key gave the home team a 23-12 lead at halftime.
Berryville never gave up the double-digit lead.
Kade Davidson hit a 3-pointer to begin the second half and Teague added a free throw. Chester had back-to-back charity tosses to give the Bobcats a 29-12 advantage with 4:53 left in the third period.
Gravette then answered with an 8-2 run with Chris Lehr scoring the only two points for Berryville in the Lion run.
Trent Hutchison righted the ship for Berryville with a trey to put the score at 34-20 with a quarter left.
In the final frame, seven different Bobcats scored to put the game out of reach. Kelton Davidson, Smith, Hutchison and Chester each hit treys in the last 8 minutes of the game.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Chester with 15 points. Kade Davidson added seven, Hutchison, Smith and Lucas Scotland six each, Kelton Davidson five, Teague three and Lehr, Kennon Helmlinger and Leo Portolan two apiece.
Senior Girls
A poor third period sealed the fate of the Lady Bobcats as they fell to Gravette, 62-47.
The game was a battle between the second place teams in each division. Coming into the contest, both squads had identical 5-2 league records. The Lady Bobcats still have a two game lead over Huntsville in the East of the 4A-1.
Gravette turned up its offense in the opening period of the second half and Berryville could not respond. The Lady Lions drained three treys in the frame and extended its one-point halftime lead to nine points at 44-35.
After falling behind by as many as 15 points early in the fourth period, Berryville made some moves to get back in the contest.
Lexy Anderson scored a layup to start the fourth and then followed it up with a trey.
A triple by Lilli Compton cut the Gravette lead to 52-43.
With 3:32 left, Jordan Estepp pulled the Lady Bobcats to a 56-45 advantage.
Berryville had opportunities to get closer, but the Lady Bobcats had five turnovers in the final six possessions. Kelsey Smith scored the final points for the home team.
The Lady Bobcats opened the first period with a 17-13 lead as Anderson scored eight points in the frame.
Scoring only four points in the first 6 minutes of play in the second period, Berryville let Gravette take a 26-21 advantage.
Jordan Estepp scored inside to pull the Lady Bobcats within a point, but the Lady Lions answered with a trey.
Compton popped the net for Berryville with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a 28-27 contest at intermission.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Anderson with 18 points. Estepp added 11, Compton six, Hannah Youngblood five, Kelsey Smith four and Lauren Compton three.
Junior Boys
The Berryville junior boys scored the most points of any home team on Friday night as the Junior Bobcats defeated Gravette, 62-41.
With the win, the Junior Bobcats are 6-1 in league play and played Farmington on Monday night for the regular season championship.
Berryville opened the game with a 16-4 lead and extended it to 39-14 at halftime.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Jack Dignan with 19 points. Jake Wilson added 11, Lucas Pierce nine, Nate Allen eight, Chet Hudgens five, Brady Smith and Cole Maliska four each and D.J. Colbert two.
