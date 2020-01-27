BERRYVILLE — Points were at a premium on Friday night in Berryville in 4A-1 action against Pea Ridge.
The Lady Bobcats managed only 31 points in their contest, but they left Bobcat Arena with a 31-25 win. The Bobcats hit for 48, but were on the short end of a loss to the Blackhawks, 53-48.
Senior Girls
Lilli Compton scored nearly half of her team’s points in a 31-25 win over Pea Ridge.
The Lady Bobcats managed only three field goals in the second half. All of those came in the fourth period as the team broke away from an 18-18 tie.
Compton started the frame with a free throw. That was followed by a Jordan Estepp basket. Kelsey Smith then drained a trey before Estepp finished the field goal portion of the night.
Compton finished the contest hitting 5-of-6 free throws to end the game.
Berryville led 7-3 after the first period and 15-10 at halftime.
Compton ended the game with 15 points. Estepp added eight, Smith five and Lexy Anderson three.
Senior Boys
Pea Ridge broke away from a tied contest entering the fourth period to post a 53-48 win over Berryville.
The Blackhawks were 7-of-8 from the foul line in the fourth period in the win.
Berryville did hit three treys in the fourth as Kade Davidson connected on two long shots and Trenton Hutchison recorded the other.
Doubling up Pea Ridge in the first period, the Bobcats led 12-6. Pea Ridge came back and moved ahead, 21-20, at halftime.
Berryville hit three more treys in the third period to force a tie heading into the final frame.
Leading the Bobcats in scoring was Davidson with 21 points. Hutchison added 13, Landon Chester seven, Weston Teague six and Scotland Lucas one.
