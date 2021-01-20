BERRYVILLE — The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks worked into the top 5 in the Class 4A girls basketball poll that was released on Monday by the Arkansas Sports Media.
Berryville did its best to make sure it was a one-and-done for the rankings.
Tuesday night at Bobcat Arena in Berryville, the Lady Bobcats owned a double-digit win over Pea Ridge. Berryville defeated the Lady Blackhawks, 45-35.
In other action, the Berryville boys rebounded after suffering its first conference loss on Saturday with a 60-47 victory over the Blackhawks.
Senior Girls
Berryville senior Lilli Compton put the team on her shoulders in the fourth period on the way to posting a 45-35 win.
The Lady Bobcats entered the last frame trailing, 29-28.
Compton drained a trey before Lauren Compton added a free throw. Lilli Compton then hit a free throw before she scored Berryville’s last field goal of the game.
For the rest of the game, the Lady Bobcats were 10-of-12 with Lilli Compton hitting 6-of-6 tries and Lauren Compton getting 2-of-2.
Berryville jumped out to a 12-6 lead at the first break. Lauren Compton scored five points and Lilli Compton pitched in four.
The home team added another point to its lead in the second frame as Hannah Youngblood hit two treys. Berryville was cruising with a 22-15 lead at intermission.
Youngblood scored four points in the third frame and Lauren Compton added a basket to account for all of Berryville’s points. The slow offensive output allowed Pea Ridge to take a one-point lead into the final period.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Lilli Compton with 18 points. Lauren Compton and Youngblood added 10 each, Faith Kelley five and Sarah Pruente and Ella McMellon one apiece.
Senior Boys
A pair of seniors stepped up in the fourth period for Berryville to lead the Bobcats to a 60-47 win.
J.D. Smith and Landon Chester of Berryville combined for 13 points in the final eight minutes to overcome a fourth period deficit.
Berryville trailed, 40-39, to start the last period. Chester started the period with a 3-pointer that was followed by another bucket.
Nate Allen and Weston Teague hit the next two shots for the Bobcats.
Smith then got into the offensive action. He hit a field goal and followed that up with two free throws.
Jake Wilson then scored for Berryville. Smith and Wilson teamed up to complete the night by combining on 6-of-6 free throws. Smith hit four in the run.
Teague scored six points in the first period while Allen and Smith each hit a trey. Berryville led, 14-13.
Pea Ridge, who had three treys in the first period, added three more in the second frame. The Blackhawks went into the quarter with a 28-24 advantage.
Berryville cut into the lead as Allen and Smith, who each had a trey in the first three quarters of the game, hit their third long shot. Chester hit his first 3-pointer of the contest in the third.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Smith with 19 points. Allen and Teague added 11 each, Wilson nine, Chester eight and Jack Dignan two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.