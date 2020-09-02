BELLA VISTA — Eighteen holes of conference competition was on the slate Tuesday in Bella Vista at the Highlands Country Club.
Seven schools made the trip for the contest on Bermuda grass.
Farmington finished the senior boys round with a 13-stroke lead over Shiloh Christian. Berryville ended the day tied for fourth place with Pea Ridge.
In the senior girls division, Gravette took the top spot. Berryville sent two golfers to the course and were unable to complete a full card.
Senior Boys
Ben Fowler of Shiloh Christian led the group with medalist honors after a round of 71, but it was Farmington who won the team event with a round of 227.
Shiloh Christian was next in line with a 240. Gravette was one-stroke back with a 241. Berryville and Pea Ridge each finished with a 287. Sixth place went to Prairie Grove’s total of 297 and Lincoln rounded out the field with a 315.
Berryville’s Nate Allen was the lead Bobcat with an 84. D.J. Colbert added a 101 and Brandon Robinson finished the card with a 102. Jack Dignan shot a 104 on the day. Ashton Blok added a 109 and Dylan Higgins tallied a 126.
Senior Girls
Three teams were able to field a full card on Tuesday for the senior girls groupings.
Gravette finished in the top spot with a 271. Shiloh Christian was a distant second with a 323 and Pea Ridge tallied a 342.
Emma Hall scored a 110 for Berryville while teammate Ava O’Gorek finished with a 118.
Berryville is scheduled to visit the Fayetteville Country Club on Sept. 8 for another 18 holes of competition.
