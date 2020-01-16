GENTRY — Berryville and Gentry’s scheduled plans for 4A-1 action on Friday night didn’t fit the weather’s plans. Since the show must go on, they played on Wednesday night.
The rain delay didn’t affect Berryville as both teams finished the games with wins.
In senior boys action, the Bobcats led the whole way in a 63-41 victory over the Pioneers.
The Lady Bobcats ended their contest with a 53-30 win over Gentry
Senior Boys
The Bobcats built on their early lead during every period and finished their matchup against Gentry with a 63-41 win.
J.D. Smith’s five points led a 15-point effort in the first frame as Berryville held a 15-11 edge a the first break.
Berryville found their calling behind the arc in the second period as Landon Chester, Trenton Hutchison and Smith each drained a trey. Weston Teague and Austin Franklin added field goals and Kelton Davidson sank a pair of charity shots as Berryville increased their lead to a 30-22 mark at halftime.
Smith added his third and fourth trey of the game in the third period and Kade Davidson got in the scorebook with five points as Berryville posted 16 points and held a 46-29 lead after three periods.
Teague led the way in the fourth with eight points and Cheser hit his third 3-pointer as Berryville cruised to a 63-41 victory.
Smith finished with 15 points for the Bobcats. Teague added 14 points, Chester 11, Kade Davidson eight, Hutchison five and Chris Lehr, Leo Portolan, Kelton Davidson, Scotland Lucas and Franklin two apiece.
Senior Girls
Berryville began to pull away in the second half and claimed a 53-39 victory over the Lady Pioneers of Gentry.
Faith Kelley and Abby Thurman scored four points in the opening period while Lilli Compton sank a 3-pointer to give Berryville a 12-8 lead at the end of the first.
The Lady Bobcats were limited to nine points in the second while Gentry scored 13 points to tie the game at 21 apiece during intermission.
Berryville got eight points from Thurman as the Lady Bobcats outscored their opponent by an 18-10 difference.
The visiting team began the fourth with a 39-31 lead and Jordan Estepp stepped up for six points in the final 8 minutes. Lexy Anderson added four points along with two from both Compton and Kelley as the Lady Bobcats ended their ballgame ahead, 53-39.
Thurman finished with 15 points for Berryville. Anderson added 11 points, Compton eight, Estepp and Kelley eight each and Cecilia doss two apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.