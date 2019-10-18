GRAVETTE — A team has to take advantage of an opponent's mistakes.
Friday night in Gravette, the Lions defeated Berryville, 29-7.
Berryville opened the game with a long drive that resulted in a Brett Parson touchdown run. He scored from 2 yards outs. Armando Mojica added the extra point to give the Bobcats a 7-0 lead. The score remained at 7-0 at the end of the first period.
Gravette then scored on its first drive of the game that was completed in the second period. It was at that point, the Lions took advantage of a Berryville miscue.
After a Bobcat fumble, Gravette picked up the football and returned the ball 48 yards to move ahead, 14-7.
Berryville gave the Lions another opportunity. A punting mistake allowed the Lions to add a field goal just 2 minutes later.
The score remained at 17-7 at intermission as the Lions scored all 17 points in a 4 minute span.
Gravette was able to score twice more in the third period on a big pass play and then a big run play.
Neither point after attempt was successful which set the final score.
(0) comments
