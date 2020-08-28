BERRYVILLE — The greens were busy on Thursday afternoon with high school golfers at the Carroll County Country Club in Berryville.
Six schools made the trip to the spacious course and eight cards were completed in the competition.
Berryville won the boys division by a hefty 31-stroke margin. The same could be said for the senior girls as Valley Springs won with 21 swings separating them from second place.
Senior Boys
The Bobcats claimed the top spot with a team score of 125 led by Nate Allen’s medalist round of 39.
Valley Springs took second with a team total of 156. Bergman shot a 160 while Kingston scored a 163 and Lead Hill was close behind with a 164.
Allen’s 39 led the Berryville card while D.J. Colbert and Ashton Blok each contributed a 43. Jack Dignan shot a 47 and Brandon Robinson tallied a 49.
Hunter Reese shot a 43 to lead Valley Springs to second place followed by a 56 from Luke Vail. Dylan McAnulty and Kelby Ply each scored a 57 for the Tigers.
Bergman finished third with Kaden Ponder at the top of the card with a 49. Gage Nuessner had a 55, Walker Patton shot a 56 and Rylee Huskey hit a 69.
Kingston settled in the fourth spot with Payton Harness shooting a 51 to lead the Yellow Jackets. Zac Root and Darian Alexander shot a 54 and 58 respectively. Isaac Weaver finished with a 61
Manav Perfecto had a 43 to top the Lead Hill card. Jayce Williams’ 56 and a 65 from Phoenix Tappy finished the card while Zac Catron shot a 68.
Senior Girls
Valley Springs ran away with a lopsided win as the Lady Tigers finished with a team score of 168. Green Forest was second with a 189 and Kingston was close behind with a 190.
Nellie Jennings earned the medalist honors for Valley Springs with a low round of 55. McKenzie Garrison added a 56 with Stevie Jennings and Maura Moore each finishing the round with a 57.
Lyndsey Snow led the Green Forest card with a 60 as the Lady Tigers took second place. Katie Farrar shot a 64 and Leah Evans added a 65.
Kingston was one stroke back and finished third with a 190. Lila Hartness was atop the Lady Yellow Jacket score with a round of 60. Renee Pittman and Brooke Villines each shot a 65. Jaidyn Head finished with a 70.
Berryville’s Emma Hall was the only Lady Bobcat on the course and she shot a 58.
Bergman’s lone Lady Panther was Jean Burleson. Burleson shot a 59.
