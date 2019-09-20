YELLVILLE — The weather relaxed on Friday for the big cat battle where 4A-1 Berryville hit the road to take on 3A-2 Yellville-Summit on a wet Panther Field.
The Bobcats pounded the ball with a steady run attack to come away with a 43-6 non-conference road win over the home team Panthers.
Yellville-Summit received the opening kick off but an interception on the first play gave the ball to Berryville in the red zone. An 8-yard run by Bobcat quarterback J.D. Smith followed by two runs for 14 yards by senior Tristan Updegraff resulted in a touchdown just 1:05 into the game. The extra point was good by Armando Mojica and the road team had an early 7-0 lead.
The Panthers then began their next drive at their own 37-yard line. An 11-play drive accumulating 62 yards highlighted by a 23-yard pass from Eli Cagle to Sam Robinson ended in a turnover at the 1-yard line. A fumble on fourth and goal from less than a yard out ended up in the hands of Berryville’s Kennon Hellingen who took it out to the 14-yard line.
The Bobcats only needed seven plays to move the football 86 yards capped by a 26-yard run by Updegraff for a touchdown. Mojica’s extra point was good and Berryville held a 14-0 edge.
Yellville-Summit wasn’t fazed and responded quickly. After a face-mask penalty on the first play, the Panthers had the ball in the red zone. A short run
by Cagle was followed with another Bobcat penalty that turned third down into first and goal. A pitch to Robinson resulted in an 8-yard run for a touchdown and Yellville-Summit was on the scoreboard. A bad snap denied any chance of the extra point and the Panthers were within 8, trailing 14-6.
The home team never scored the rest of the way.
Berryville increased the lead to 21-6 before halftime after a 39-yard pass play from Smith to Updegraff that preceded a 3-yard run for a score by Jaeden Tanksley. Mojica stated perfect with his PAT attempts.
Berryville picked up where they left off after halftime.
A Panther onside kick resulted in Berryville getting the ball at midfield. Nine rushing attempts later, senior Brett Parsons pushed forward for a 3-yard gain into the end zone for a touchdown. The extra point gave the Bobcats a 28-6 lead.
Yellville-Summit was pushed back 11 yards over the next three plays and were forced to punt the ball. The punt bounced into the hands of Berryville’s Dominic Henry who changed directions and outran the Panther defense for a 60-yard touchdown return. Mojica made the score 35-6 after the PAT.
The Panther follies continued to hurt the home team.
Yellville-Summit’s next possession resulted in a fumble after three plays and Berryville took over on at the Panther 43-yard line. Tanksley and Henry combined for 57 yards on six carries before Henry punched it across the goal line for Berryville’s next score. Smith threw to junior Jarrett Stringer for a two-point
conversion to give the Bobcats a 43-6 lead just before the end of the third quarter.
The mercy rule kept the clock running through the fourth quarter.
Yellville-Summit’s only possession of the final quarter resulted in a four-and-out with a punt to the 32-yard line of Berryville. Berryville managed 12 running plays and four first down over the next 9:14 of the game and netted 53 yards before the final buzzer sounded.
With the win, the Bobcats move to 2-1 on the season and begin the 4A-1 season next Friday when they host Shiloh Christian.
Yellville-Summit falls to an 0-3 record and will host Melbourne on Friday.
