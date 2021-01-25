BERRYVILLE — Sometimes 32 minutes isn’t enough to declare a winner in a basketball game.
On Friday night, Berryville and Prairie Grove played an extra 12 minutes before settling on a winner in the senior boys contest.
When the final horn sounded, Berryville defeated Prairie Grove, 62-56.
In other homecoming action, the Berryville senior girls ran away with a 49-29 win over the Tigers of Prairie Grove.
Senior Boys
While scoring 37 points in the first 32 minutes of the game, Berryville was able to score 25 in the last 12 minutes to post a 62-56 win in 4A-1.
With the win, the Bobcats are 5-1 in league play. The Tigers fall to 5-2 in conference play.
Heading into the final minutes of the overtime, the Bobcats outscored Prairie Grove by six points to finish the game with a win.
Berryville jumped out to a 13-9 lead after the first period. Jake Wilson, Jack Dignan and J.D. Smith each hit a trey while Weston Teague scored two field goals in the paint to account for the points and the lead.
Nate Allen hit a trey in the second for Berryville. Prairie Grove closed the gap to 21-19 at intermission.
Teague was fouled twice in the third period and the junior hit three free throws in his trips to the line. He also scored again on the inside as the Bobcats moved ahead, 33-30, with one quarter in regulation left.
The Bobcats only scored four points in the last period of regulation with Teague scoring the only field goal and Smith nailing two free throws.
Berryville was 6-of-7 from the free throw line in the first overtime. Both teams scored eight points in first overtime.
Wilson led Berryville with 20 points. Teague added 18, Allen 13, Smith five and Dignan and Landon Chester three each.
Senior Girls
Slow and steady wins the race. Berryville used the approach and posted a 49-29 win over Prairie Grove.
In the first quarter, homecoming queen Lauren Compton scored six points including a three-point play as the home team led, 14-6 after the first break.
Lilli Compton popped the nets for eight points in the second frame and the Lady Bobcats led, 28-16 with half of the game remaining.
In the third period, the Berryville defense held Prairie Grove to one field goal and one free throw while Lilli Compton hit a trey and a three-point play to her total. Faith Kelley, who had two first half treys, scored the final two points of the period for Berryville.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Lilli Compton with 24 points. Hannah Youngblood added 10, which included a pair of 3-pointers, Kelley eight, Lauren Compton six and Anniston Armer one.
