BENTON — Playing in the Benton Classic, the Harrison Goblins played the host team in the first boys game of the event.
Despite a frantic comeback, the Goblins fell short of beating the Panthers. They lost the contest, 57-53.
After being behind by as many as 17 points, the Goblins tied the contest at 50-50 with 3:52 left in the game.
Benton scored nearly a minute later, then the Goblins hit the wall over the last 2:36 of the contest. The team had two turnovers and a charging call in three of their last five possessions.
Despite the bad finish, the Goblins still had chances in the contest. With 58 seconds left in the game, Bryce Bonds drained a trey to pull the Goblins within, 54-53.
With 28.9 seconds left, Benton was able to connect on one free throw to take a two-point lead.
The Goblins were working the basketball but turned it over with 13 seconds left.
Harrison then fouled, but Benton was able to hit both free throws with 11.6 seconds left to put the game away.
Benton started the game with a 15-2 run through the first 4:30 of the game.
Harrison’s lone basket came from Coulter McCuistion.
Ethan Edwards added two free throws for the Goblins to cut the lead to 11 points. However, the Panthers scored six points to take a 21-4 lead.
Ben Elliott ended the first period scoring for Harrison with a trey to pull the Goblins within, 21-7.
A 3-pointer started the second frame for Benton, then Harrison became its climb up the hill.
Harrison scored a 14-2 run. Bonds and Edwards each hit a trey, Abe Glidewell a bucket and six free throws by Elliott.
Elliott finished the second period hitting 10-of-10 free throw attempts. Bonds ended his second trey of the quarter to round out the Goblins scoring.
Harrison trailed, 31-28, at halftime.
In the third period, the Goblins pulled within a point.
Bonds started the scoring after taking a pass from McCuistion. Bonds then hit Edwards for a basket.
Benton scored a three-point play to go up by six.
Harrison scored the next five points to pull within one. Edward and Elliott hit back-to-back baskets. Edwards then added a free throw.
The Panthers entered the last quarter after scoring four straight third period points.
Benton made it a 6-0 run to start the fourth period with a basket.
It was at this point that Harrison made its move.
Edwards and Elliott each hit a trey that was sandwiched around a free throw by Benton.
After a Benton score, Gus Miller took a pass from Elliott and found the bucket for another score.
Benton answered, but Bonds drained another trey to pull Harrison within, 49-48 with 4:26 left in the game.
With 3:52, Elliott tied the contest at 50.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Elliott with 20 points. Bonds added 14, Edwards 13, McCuistion, Glidewell and Miller two each.
