A big roll helps a team to win basketball games.
Monday night at North Arkansas College, the Pioneers put together a 17-0 run early to defeat Williams Baptist College’s jayvee team, 100-69.
The win improves the Pioneers’ record to 3-0.
Trailing, 9-7, the Pioneers started its big run.
Hayden Thomas hit a basket to tie the game before Chris Hill and Thomas created a steal off of a double team. Hill grabbed the ball and flushed the Pioneers to a 11-9 lead. It was a lead that they never gave back.
Kyrin Hines continued to run with a pair of free throws and Dontae Taylor scored. Hill accounted for the next two buckets. One after collecting an offensive rebound and the second after thieving the basketball.
Cyrus Alexander became the fifth player to score in the run. Taylor ended the streak with a 3-pointer to lift Northark to a 24-9 lead.
Wiliams Baptist would not go away. The Eagles had a 10-2 run with Taylor hitting two free throws to account for the Pioneer points.
Scoring a 26-19 lead, Northark got a bucket from Hines and two free throws from Elliott Brooks.
The Eagles answered with two 3-pointers to pull with five points at 30-25.
Northark took control of the game with a 13-3 run with the three for Williams Baptist being an and-one.
Trent Lippoldt dominated play in the middle. He scored the first eight points of the run with the last basket coming on a Taylor assist.
Noah Gordon popped the net for a basket and Hill had a 3-pointer to complete the run.
Williams hit a free throw then Northark scored the next 10 points with Brooks starting the run with back-to-back 3-pointers and Hines finishing it with two buckets inside.
Northark led, 53-31, at halftime.
The Pioneers will hit the road on Friday. The team will travel to Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Mo. On Friday, Northark will play Missouri State University, West Plains and on Saturday the team will play Mineral Area College.
Leading Northark in scoring was a trio of 16-point efforts. Lippoldt, Hill and Hines each had 16. Taylor and Brooks added 12 each, Alexander eight, Thomas and Jacob Grady six each, Gordon four and Seth Beussink and Nick King two apiece.
