SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Berryville Bobcats continued its tour through Missouri. Facing its seventh Missouri team of the season, Berryville met Springfield Hillcrest.
In their last game before starting 4A-1 play on Friday night against Huntsville, the Bobcats downed the Falcons, 63-41.
With the victory, the Bobcats move to 8-2 on the season.
Berryville used a solid third period to turn the tide of the contest.
The Bobcats scored only four points in the second period and went from a 15-7 lead to a 22-19 deficit.
In the decisive third, Landon Chester hit four treys to put up 12 of the team's 26 points in the period. Kade Davidson and Weston Teague each added six in the frame and Scotland Lucas returned to action with a deuce in the third.
Berryville moved ahead of the Falcons, 45-30.
The final period saw the Bobcats score 18 points to finish the victory.
Leading the Bobcats in scoring was Chester with 22 points. Lucas and Davidson added 13 each, Teague 10, J.D. Smith three and Austin Franklin two.
