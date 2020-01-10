WESTERN GROVE — Big scoring streaks lead to good things.
Thursday night in 1A-2 action at Western Grove, the home team had two amazing streaks on the way to posting big league wins over Lead Hill.
In the senior girls contest, the Lady Warriors left with a 68-47 win, while the Warriors posted a 70-23 victory.
The only junior game of the evening featured Western Grove’s Junior Lady Warriors dismissing Lead Hill, 45-25.
Senior Girls
Western Grove used a 20-point scoring streak to defeat Lead Hill, 68-47.
Lady Warrior Tru Cartwright scored late in the second period to give Western Grove a 24-18 advantage.
Lead Hill scored back-to-back treys, one from Kelsey Rogers and the other from Lily Norman to tie the contest.
Norman gave the visitors a 26-24 advantage at the end of the first half.
Rogers extended the Lady Tiger streak to 11 straight points with a trey to start the third period.
Cartwright put up another basket for the Lady Warriors.
Rogers hit her fifth trey of the contest to put Lead Hill ahead, 32-26.
That bucket was answered by a Jordyn Jackson trey and later Jackson added a free throw to pull the home team within, 32-30.
Rogers connected on her sixth trey of the game with 5:59 left in the third period for Lead Hill. That was the last points of the frame for the Lady Tigers as Western Grove started its big run.
Jackson hit her second trey of the third period at the beginning of the streak. Hailey Woods put the next Western Grove points on the board.
The senior collected three offensive rebounds during the scoring streak and scored all three times. She was fouled all three times after rebounding. Twice she completed a three-point play and the third time she hit both free throws.
Woods scored 10 points in the streak.
Jackson scored another basket in the streak while Cartwright scored three points. The last bucket during the streak came at the beginning of the fourth period as Brooklynn Baker hit a reverse layup to put the Lady Warriors ahead, 50-35.
Rogers ended the 6:36 dry spell with free throws.
Western Grove continued to push the scoring. Baker started and ended the mini-streak with layups and Woods scored the four points in the middle.
Western Grove scored a 13-11 lead after the first period before Lead Hill moved ahead, 26-24, at intermission.
Leading Western Grove in scoring was Woods with 26 points. Jackson added 14, Baker 12, Cartwright nine, Amara Collins five and Rachel Holland two.
Rogers put up 26 points for Lead Hill. Norman pumped in 10, Kaya Huebner five and Cameron Berlin and Grace Robertson three each.
Senior Boys
Western Grove scored 28 straight points while holding Lead Hill scoreless for nearly 8 minutes in posting a 70-23 win.
After posting an 18-8 lead at the end of the first period, Western Grove’s Zack Bolin scored in the lane to open the second period.
That basket was answered by a bucket from T.J. Catron of Lead Hill who moved across the baseline to score on the reverse side.
That field goal for Lead Hill was the last for next 7:50 of playing time.
While the Tigers were not scoring, Western Grove was.
Bolin had a steal and a layup off of the Warrior press. Preston Savage added a trey and then another basket. Carson Parker hit a bucket and after Gage Freeman scored it was a 31-10 Warrior lead.
Freeman then added a free throw and Marcus Bunch completed a three-point play. Those three points started an eight-point Bunch run. He completed two three-point plays in his eight points.
Western Grove led at halftime, 46-10.
After the Warriors scored a pair of points in the third period, Catron scored for Lead Hill to end the 28-straight Warriors points.
The Warriors led, 66-17, after three periods.
Leading the Warriors in scoring was Bolin and Bunch with 17 points each. Savage added 12, Parker seven, Garrett Dixon six, Freeman five and Blake Reddell, Walker Robinson and Keagan Ricketts two apiece.
Leading Lead Hill was Catron with 13 points. Cody Paul and John Fulton three each and Gavin Dickey and Dustin Turner two apiece.
Junior Girls
Western Grove took control in the first period and moved on to take a 45-25 win over Lead Hill in junior girls action.
The Junior Lady Warriors led, 12-3, after one before moving their advantage to 23-8 at halftime.
Leading Western Grove in scoring was Kaleena Ricketts with 19 points. Annie Stewart added eight, Joshanna Middleton six, Tara Yoocham and Paige Chaney five apiece and Jailyn Jackson two.
Lead Hill was led by Bella Huebner with 17 for the Junior Lady Tigers. Presey Lemon and Malia Peerce added three each and Amelia Fulton two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.