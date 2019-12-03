FORSYTH, Mo. — The 59th Annual Forsyth Basketball Tournament tipped off on Monday evening.
The first win of the event went to the only Arkansas team in the field.
Berryville took the lead in the second quarter over Reeds Spring, Mo. and built on their advantage to the tune of a 54-37 victory.
J.D. Smith connected from behind the arc and Chris Lehr added the only field goals of the first period for Berryville. Kade Davidson added a field goal as the Bobcats faced a 7-6 deficit after the opening quarter.
Smith and Trenton Hutchison each sank a 3-pointer each while Landon Chester got on the board with a pair of buckets to go with a Davidson score and three points from Weston Teague.
Berryville outscored the Wolves by a 15-9 mark to take a 21-16 lead into halftime.
Smith sank two more 3-pointers after halftime while Chester hit a long shot and a layup. Davidson added five points and Teague scored to total 18 points in the third for the Bobcats to build a 29-26 lead entering the final frame.
Lehr, Chester and Hutchison each connected from distance in the final minutes while Davidson sank a jumper and Smith added two free throws.
Berryville outscored Reeds Spring by a 15-11 mark to claim the 54-37 win.
Chester and Smith each scored 14 points to lead the Bobcats. Davidson added 10 points, Hutchison six and Lehr five.
Berryville advances to play the Indians of Strafford, Mo. on Friday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals of the tournament.
