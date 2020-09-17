BERRYVILLE — An unwanted break is over for Berryville football.
After a 44-6 loss to Cedarville in the opening game of the year, Berryville got the news that no team wants to hear this season.
A quarantine of the entire team shut them down for 14 days. The road trip to West Fork was canceled and the bye week was spent at home with no practices.
This week, things began to feel like football season again at Berryville.
“I think after Friday, our first day back, we’ve seen the enthusiasm back,” Bobcat head coach Doug Shott commented about his kids getting back to practice.
Berryville will be on the field for Week 3 when they host Greenland on Friday.
The Pirates are 1-1 on this young season and are coming off a 27-8 road win over Danville after beginning the schedule with a 46-28 loss to Elkins.
Berryville is aware of what their next opponent will bring to the field.
“They are in a spread formation offensively with a top 25 quarterback who cleans 290 and likes to run and throw,” Shott commented on Greenland. “Their running back is a quick senior who was All-Conference last year. Up front they have really good size and do a lot of guard/tackle pulls and screens.”
With little time to prepare and a bye week that offered no practices, the Bobcat coach has identified what he believes will be the biggest obstacle to get past.
“Overcoming adversity when it strikes will be big,” said the coach. "Usually you see your biggest improvement between games one and two. But, with the l4-day layoff period it won’t come as easy because of a lack of repetition in a normal two week game time period.”
Berryville’s players have been asked to live in the moment and not worry about what they can’t control. The coaches have had them focusing on football during practice and Shott feels that the morale of the team is “good but we need to play and play well to feel good about ourselves.”
The leaders on the team will play a large part of the process and the coaching staff feels they are making that next step.
“They have been leading by example,” Shott noted of the leaders on his team. “They are learning that it is necessary to be vocal sometimes.”
The Bobcats have built on what they were doing to start the season and continuing to evolve on both sides of the ball.
Shott noted that there are still some quarantine issues but the team as a whole is healthy. They will need their playmakers on the field if the Bobcats hope to accomplish what the head coach sees as the key to the game.
“We have to take care of the football and execute on offense,” said the coach. “Defensively, we have to get stops and get off the field.”
Greenland is averaging four touchdowns a game this season while Berryville has only one score in its pocket so far this year.
Shott’s message to the team has been “do your job and put on more steam.”
On Friday at 7 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium, they will get a chance to do that.
Team members include: Tristen Lodwick; Kole Coatney; Joshua Estrada; Dominic Henry; Matt Norris; David Tapia; Harley Tittsworth; Isaac Weston; Lucas Jackson; Francisco Tellez; J.D. Smith; Brayden Hill; Jakob Kisner; Hector Aguinaga; Freddy Roque; Quinton Swartz; Jarrett Stringer; Tun Oo; Klae Smith; Jake Lopez; Trever DeBoer; Jaeden Tanksley; Zach Boaz; Ethan Williams; Chet Hudgens; Landen Pittman; Ivan Maliska; Kole Coatney; Brenden Warren; Damian Helmlinger; Bryan Ramirez; Poncho McClellan; Kenton Cole; Ross Nance; Drayson Smith; Ben Helnitz; Cameron Dotson; Wesley Winter; and Kennon Hellingen. The team is coached by Doug Shott. Assistant coaches include: David Broseus; Brandon Skelton; Ryan Whetham; Payton Covington; and Bryce Moorman.
