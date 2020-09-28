There are always lessons to be learned in football.
Friday night in Springdale, the Berryville Bobcats learned a few opposite Shiloh Christian in 4A-1 action.
Berryville lost the contest, 63-7.
The Bobcats fall to 0-3 on the season and 0-1 in league play while Shiloh Christian is now 3-1 and 1-0.
After missing two weeks of practice and a game after being quarantined, the Bobcats are behind in the season. However, there were some bright spots for the team.
“Our sophomore tight end, who found out game day at noon that he was going to start because of a quarantine, played really well until he was injured in the second half,” said Berryville coach Doug Shott.
Offensively, the Bobcats did have some success early against the Saints. J.D. Smith hit Dominic Henry for an 78-yard touchdown play. That play poked the bear.
“I imagine it did,” said Shott when asked if the touchdown was a wakeup call for the Saints in the game. “I am sure a shut out was a goal, it is for most defenses. Probably giving up a long touchdown pass against a run oriented offense was not in their things to imagine to happen.”
The Bobcats had another successful pass play as Smith hit Chet Hudgens for 51 yards. Smith finished 3-of-9 passing for 129 yards. Tristen Lodwick had the other catch for no gain.
The game did show areas where the Bobcats will need to improve upon.
“We must grow up in a hurry,” said Shott. “No sophomores anymore.”
Leading the ground attack for the Bobcats was Ethan Williams with nine carries for 27 yards. Lodwick had six attempts for 13 yards; Henry, five carries, 7 yards; Smith, four carries, 5 yards; Zach Boaz, four carries, 2 yards; Jake Lopez and Matt Norris 0 yards on five and one carry respectively.
