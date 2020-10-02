BERRYVILLE — The Berryville Bobcats found second half life on Friday in 4A-1 action on Ronnie Clark Field.
Berryville put 35 points on the scoreboard in the second half of its contest against Gentry. However, the Bobcats had spotted the Pioneers 21 in the first half and came out on the short end of a 48-42 contest.
With 10:23 left in the third period, the Pioneers moved ahead, 27-0. It was at that point that Berryville caught the offensive bug.
Dominic Henry and J.D. Smith combined to score all five touchdowns for the Bobcats.
An 18-yard touchdown run by Henry with 7:27 was the first score for the Bobcats.
On the next possession, Smith hit Henry with a pass that ended up being a 50-yard touchdown pass. With 1:53 left in the third period, the Bobcats trailed, 27-14.
Just before the end of the third period, the Pioneers scored to take a 35-14 lead into the final period.
It didn't take the Bobcats 90 seconds in the final period to score. Henry found the end zone from 14 yards out to cut it to a 35-21 game.
Berryville's defense could not hold Gentry out of the end zone and the Pioneers doubled up the Bobcats, 42-21.
There was no quit in the Bobcats. Smith scored from a yard out with 7:10 left to make it a two-possession contest again with 7:10 left.
Gentry's offense would not be denied. The Pioneers scored with 5:28 left, but missed the point after attempt to hold on to a 48-28 lead.
Smith once again scored on a short run to pull Berryville within, 48-35.
Berryville was hoping for a defensive miracle and they found one. As the Pioneers were trying to ice the game, they fumbled the football allowing Berryville to recover it at the 36 yard line.
On the Bobcats second play from scrimmage, Berryville threw an interception to give the ball back to Gentry.
Once again Gentry had a chance to finish the contest, but fumbled the ball again. This time Berryville recovered the ball on the 46 with just under a minute left.
Smith added his third touchdown of the night. He scored with 11 seconds in the game. Henry joined Smith in scoring three touchdowns during the contest.
Berryville will be back in action on Friday night as they travel to Elkins.
