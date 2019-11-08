GREEN FOREST — It was below freezing on Friday night when the muddy Bill Gotto Field claimed a winner of the Carroll County Super Bowl between the home team Tigers of Green Forest and the Bobcats of Berryville.
Both teams entered the game with 2-7 overall record and looking for their first conference win of the season.
The Berryville run game took control of the scoreboard in the early goings and marched away with a 42-14 mercy-rule win over the Tigers to reclaim the coveted trophy.
Berryville held a 27-0 lead at halftime and kicked off the ball to start the second half.
Green Forest began moving backwards as the Bobcat defense snuffed out three straight passes to force the Tigers into a punting situation.
The Bobcats took advantage of their first possession of the second half and stuck to a heavy dose of the run game. Berryville marched the ball across midfield over the first six plays before back-to-back penalties forced them into a second and long.
Bobcat senior Brett Parsons then punched the ball through the line and was off to the races for a 36-yard scoring run and his third of the night. J.D. Smith completed the two-point conversion with a pass to Jarrett Stringer that put Berryville ahead by a 35-0 margin and activated the Arkansas Good Sportsmanship Rule to keep the clock rolling through the rest of the second half.
Green Forest continued to keep fighting. A roughing the passer penalty moved the Tigers into Bobcat territory and the Tigers began gaining ground through the air. Green Forest senior Hayden Alvard completed a pass to sophomore Barrett Phillips for a 6-yard gain on first down. Two plays later, Alvard found Barrett on the left side of the field for a short pass. Phillips broke loose of some tackles and sprinted down the left sideline for the first Tiger score of the game. The 39-yard touchdown pass was followed by an extra point by Fredy Juarez Jr. and Green Forest was on the board, trailing 42-7.
With 29.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Berryville gave the ball to senior Colton Record who overpowered the Tiger defense on three straight plays. Record picked up a 13-yard gain that pushed the game into the fourth quarter. The senior then monstered forward for a 24-yard play that dragged defenders behind him before punching the ball across the goal line on a 9-yard rush up the middle for a touchdown.
Armondo Mojica split the uprights for his sixth extra point of the night to put the Bobcats ahead, 42-7.
Green Forest’s next possession resulted in Berryville’s Austin Franklin intercepting a pass and bringing the ball out to their own 40-yard line.
Berryville managed a first down with a keeper by sophomore Isaac Weston but later turned the ball over on downs after four short runs.
Green Forest took advantage of their next opportunity. Alvard completed a short pass on the left side of the field to Reiley Gordon. As Gordon was being brought to the ground, he lateraled the ball to Phillips who sprinted down the sideline another 50 yards for his second score of the game and brought the home crowd to their feet.
The extra point set the final score at 42-14 with just over a minute remaining.
Berryville ran the remainder of the clock out to take their first 4A-1 win of the season.
The Bobcats opened the game with a seven-play drive that accumulated 51 yards and finished with Jaeden Tanksley scoring on a 6-yard run.
Dominic Henry added the second Bobcat score later in the first quarter with a 10-yard run and Parsons made it a 21-0 ballgame after a 5-yard touchdown run with 2:51 remaining in the second period.
Parsons added another score just before time ran out in the second quarter with a 2-yard push up the middle to make it a 27-0 score at halftime in favor of the Bobcats.
