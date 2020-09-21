BERRYVILLE — Most coaches say that they see the most improvement between the first and second games of the season.
Berryville had 21 days during that span. Unfortunately for them, most of that was spent at home in quarantine.
However, when they hit the field, they were ready to attack that adversity head-on.
The Bobcats trailed by as many as three touchdowns early in the second period, but impressed their coach when they battled back to make in a one-possession game at halftime.
“I am extremely proud of our kid’s effort,” Berryville head coach Doug Shott commented about his Bobcat team. “We talk all the time about how important it is in life to respond appropriately to adversity. Responding correctly to adversity builds good character. If you don’t respond correctly, nothing is gamed from it, you don’t get better and you don’t grow as a person. We took a few steps forward to becoming better people and a better football team for responding appropriately.”
At the end of the game, the scoreboard responded to the Pirates of Greenland by a 50-28 score.
There were some positive takeaways that Shott seen from is team.
“I believe our kids know that we can still be a good football team,” said the coach. “Our two non-conference games have not been cupcakes for us and we feel it will help us during conference. Another week of maturing up front has helped. Another week has helped the skill kids as well.”
The Bobcat team got a chance to gain some experience on the field and the coach pointed out the differences that he’s seeing from his full roster.
“It was good to see some of our younger and inexperienced players start to get a better feel for what they are expected to do,” Shott commented on what impressed him about the Bobcat defense.
As the running game continued to improve, so did the passing attack.
“I think being in position to use our passing game, especially early on, allowed us to use it and since we had some success, our kids felt good about it.”
J.D. Smith led that passing attack from the quarterback spot and completed 8 of 11 passes for 140 yards.
Kennon Helmlinger led the receivers with 40 yards on one catch. Dominic Henry had a 31-yard catch; Jaeden Tanksley had 27 yards on one reception; Chet Hudgens reeled in two catches for 20 yards; Brayden Hill, one catch, 15 yards; and Tristen Lodwick, two receptions, 7 yards.
Ten Bobcats ended the game with rushing stats.
Henry scored two touchdowns with the biggest load. He rushed the ball 12 times for 61 yards. Smith added 35 yards on seven carries and a score. Zach Boaz piled up 22 yards on five carries. Tanksley rushed seven times for 19 yards and a touchdown; Lodwick had four carries for 14 yards; Ethan Williams, one tote, 4 yards; Jake Lopez, two carries, 4 yards; Quinton Swartz, one carry, 3 yards; Matt Norris, two attempts, 3 yards; and Brayden Hill, one rush, 0 yards.
Berryville hits the road to begin the 4A-1 schedule on Sept. 25 when they visit the returning conference champions of Shiloh Christian.
