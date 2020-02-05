Free throws down the stretch can either win or lose a ballgame.
The charity shots won the game for Berryville on Tuesday night in a 64-54 conference match on the road against Harrison.
Berryville led by as many as eight points in the first three quarters and began the fourth period with a 38-32 lead.
Harrison narrowed the margin after a trey from Bryce Bonds and a Ben Elliott free throw to make it a 38-36 affair.
After Scotland Lucas and Kade Davidson combined for three free throws, both teams were in the bonus and Berryville held a 41-36 edge.
Gatlin James scored five-straight points with a putback and a 3 from the right corner for the home team Goblins.
Berryville answered right back with a transition bucket from Kade Davidson and a triple from Trenton Hutchison.
At the 3:10 mark, Ethan Edwards picked a Bobcat pass and dropped a floater through the rim to give Harrison its first lead since midway through the first period, ahead 49-48.
Berryville took the lead right back after Lucas hit a pair of freebies.
Elliott then fed James in the right corner for a 3 that put Harrison back on top, 52-50.
Chris Lehr responded for Berryville with a pass to Weston Teague in the paint for a basket and Davidson followed with a driving score to give the Bobcats a 54-52 lead.
The next eight points came from the free throw line and they were all for Berryville.
Lucas sank six-straight shots and Davidson added the final two.
Edwards scored the final Goblin points on a free throw jumper and Davidson matched those with two free throws to set the final score with Berryville earning a 64-54 victory.
Lucas scored eight points on four baskets at the rim in the first period and Landon Chester drained two treys to give the Bobcats a 17-14 edge at the first break.
Gabe Huskey and Logan Plumlee each tallied five points in the first period to lead Harrison.
Kelton Davidson scored four points in the second as Berryville outscored Harrison by a 10-8 mark in the second frame to extend its lead to a 27-22 score at halftime.
Kade Davidson and Chester each scored a pair of baskets in the third while Harrison’s Elliott and Plumlee hit for three apiece.
Berryville won the third quarter by an 11-10 mark.
Lucas scored 20 points in the Bobcat win. Kade Davidson added 15 points, Chester 12, Hutchison and Teague five each, Kelton Davidson four and Lehr three.
James led Harrison with all 10 of his points coming in the fourth period. Elliott finished with nine points, Edwards, Plumlee and Bonds eight each, Huskey five, Abe Glidewell four and Timber Crenwelge two.
