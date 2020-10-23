HUNTSVILLE — Eagle Stadium was noisy on Friday night when Berryville visited Huntsville for the Bobcats' first game in three weeks.
In the second half of the 4A-1 matchup, all the cheering was coming from the sidelines behind the home team as the Eagles handed Berryville a 40-6 loss.
Berryville’s defense opened the game by swarming to the ball and forced a fumble on the very first play from scrimmage.
Bobcat sophomore Tun Oo fell on the ball and the chains were shifted to point in the opposite direction.
Berryville was able to put together an eight-play drive but eventually turned the ball over on downs.
After a Huntsville punt on the Eagles’ next possession, Berryville’s next drive resulted in another eight plays that ended with quarterback J.D. Smith connecting with senior running back Dominic Henry for a touchdown. Smith rolled out of the pocket after being pressured by the defense and Henry snuck out of the backfield for a wide open pass. Henry then avoided several tacklers and found his way across the goal line to put Berryville on the board first, 6-0. The two-point conversion was no good and the score proved to be the only score of the game for the Bobcats.
The conference game got emotional on and off the field as several penalty flags were thrown for various reasons on both sides of the ball. Crowd noise became a factor and momentum began shifting toward the home team.
Huntsville scored two touchdowns and two conversions in the second period while Berryville was forced into three punts and ran out of time on a late drive before halftime.
The Bobcats' last drive of the second quarter featured a 21-yard completion to Henry and an 11-yard pass from Smith to Jarrett Stringer. The Bobcats finished the first half 22 yards from the goal line.
The second half looked much like the second quarter.
Huntsville added three more touchdowns and three more conversions while Berryville’s final four drives were a pair of punts and two turnovers on downs.
The Bobcats will remain on the road next week when they travel to Prairie Grove on Oct. 30 for another 4A-1 battle.
The loss moves Berryville to a 0-5 record on the season while Huntsville evens its record to a 4-4 mark.
