An eight-point lead late in the game for Harrison forced Berryville to fight back to create overtime. The Bobcats scored the final five points of the overtime to take the 4A-1 road win over the home team Goblins, 58-54.
A 13-2 run to start the fourth period put Harrison ahead by a 48-40 score with 4:38 remaining in regulation. Gatlin James began the run with a 3 from the left corner and Logan Plumlee drained two treys in the run. Abe Glidewell and Bryce Bonds kept the momentum going with back-to-back buckets. Harrison went scoreless the remainder of the fourth period while Berryville began its own run with eight unanswered points.
Landon Chester hit a 3-pointer at the right wing while J.D. Smith added the remaining seven points with five coming at the foul line.
Overtime began with Chester and Harrison senior Ethan Edwards exchanging a pair of charity shots.
Weston Teague hit a free throw for the Bobcats and Harrison responded with a Glidewell assist to Plumlee in the post.
Smith hit a long jumper that was matched by Edwards scoring from the baseline to put Harrison ahead, 54-53, with 1:53 remaining in the extra period.
Berryville took over from there. Nate Allen sank a shot from the right corner for three points and the final two points of the game came from Jake Wilson hitting two free throws. Chester rebounded Harrison’s final shot and was able to dribble out the clock to celebrate the road win.
Harrison trailed by an 11-2 score to start the ballgame as Berryville hit three-straight shots from behind the arc.
James got his first points before the end of the period with a 3 and Harrison trailed at the first break by a 14-9 score.
The Goblins trailed by a 19-13 score before finding their first sign of momentum. Edwards scored on a pair of drives along with a bucket in the paint by Glidewell that was followed by Plumlee scoring on the next possession.
James and Bonds scored the final five Goblin points. Harrison outscored Berryville by a 17-9 score and led at halftime, 26-23.
The Bobcat defense forced five-straight Harrison turnovers to start the third quarter while building a 34-28 lead.
Edwards scored the final five points of the third and Harrison began the fourth period with a 38-35 deficit.
Smith scored 16 points to lead Berryville. Chester added 13 points, Teague 10, Jack Dignan eight, Wilson seven and Allen four.
The Goblins were led on offense by Edwards’ 17 points. James added 11 points, Plumlee 10, Glidewell eight, Bonds six and Maverick Wynn two.
