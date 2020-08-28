BERRYVILLE — Bobcat head coach Doug Shott’s message to his Berryville football team prior to the opening game of the season against the Pirates of Cedarville was “Put on more Steam!”
With the exception of two Berryville drives, it was the Pirates who put on all the steam.
Cedarville controlled a 32-0 lead at halftime and extended the margin to a 44-6 difference at the end of regulation to hand Berryville its first loss of the season on Ronnie Clark Field at Bobcat Stadium.
Berryville’s first possession of the game resulted in a fumble and the offense’s second driveended with a turnover on downs.
A 51-yard drive over nine plays with a heavy dose of run by committee found the Bobcats on the Cedarville one-yard line facing fourth and goal.
The ensuing play resulted in the second Berryville fumble of the game. Cedarville then took advantage of the turnover and marched downfield to make it a 24-0 Pirate lead.
Berryville was forced to punt before the end of the first half after gaining just 9 yards on its offense drive. The Pirates took advantage of a short clock by throwing their third pass of the game for a 58-yard touchdown as time expired.
Cedarville’s fourth two-point conversion was successful and Berryville faced a 32-0 deficit at the halfway point.
With 3:22 remaining in the third period, a Berryville punt pinned the Pirates at their own one-yard line.
Cedarville wasted no time as their running back broke loose for a 99-yard run. The two-point conversion was stopped and the scoreboard advantage went to the Pirates, 38-0, after an incomplete conversion.
Dominic Henry and Zach Boaz combined for 7 yards on a pair of runs in Berryville’s next drive.
After two more runs where the Bobcats were met at the line of scrimmage, a turnover on downs gave the ball back to Cedarville.
With the clock running over the next 5 minutes, the Pirates cruised down the field over seven plays to find the end zone for the sixth time of the game.
With 5:50 remaining and trailing by a 44-0 score, Berryville’s offense took advantage of the final drive of the game.
A 20-yard run by Tristen Lodwick got the Bobcats across midfield. Juniors Isaac Weston and Quinton Swartz combined for the next 29 yards to get Berryville in the red zone. Lodwick added a 6-yard run to make it first-and-10 at the 13 before sophomore Matt Norris broke loose from a pair of arm tackles to spin his way into the end zone for a touchdown and Berryville’s only six points of the ballgame.
The final score in a spaced-out stadium gave the nod to Cedarville, 44-6.
Berryville hits the road next Friday for a non-conference trip to play the Tigers of West Fork.
