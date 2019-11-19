As the season has come to a close for Berryville football, basketball season is now in full swing.
Friday’s opening game of the year for the Bobcats resulted in a 61-31 blowout win over Clarksville.
The Bobcats built on the lead in every period and sank nine 3-pointers in the contest.
Landon Chester hit three long bombs to accompany 3s from J.D. Smith and Chris Lehr to help Berryville build a 19-14 lead at the first break.
Chester contributed seven more points in the second along with five from Smith and a field goal by Kelton Davidson in a 14-point effort to give the Bobcats a 33-21 advantage entering halftime.
The biggest offensive quarter of the night for Berryville was the third when they put together 21 points in the 8-minute span.
Chester added up 12 points on his own to go with five from Lehr and a score from both Kade Davidson and Weston Teague.
Berryville opened the fourth period with a 54-29 lead and continued to focus on defense.
Clarksville was held to just two points on a pair of free throws while Berryville added seven points.
Trenton Hutchison hit a triple and a jumper while Kade Davidson added a field goal to account for al the Bobcat production from the offensive end of the floor in a 61-31 win to start the season.
Chester led all scorers with 26 points to begin his junior season at Berryville. Lehr and Smith finished with eight points each. Kade Davidson added six points, Hutchison five, Teague four and Leo Portolan and Kelton Davidson two each.
The Bobcats host the Panthers of Bergman on Tuesday at Bobcat Arena for the second game of the season.
